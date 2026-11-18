Levi Seacer Jr had been working with Prince long enough to know how the boss man operated. You had to be ready. All of the players in the New Power Generation had to be ready. At any given moment, Prince could call out an idea and build a song from the ground up right there in the studio.

And so it was one day in October 1991, when they were gathered at Paisley Park Studios, in Chanhassen, MI, working on Prince’s 14th studio album, Love Symbol.

“Prince said, ‘I got this new idea for a song, so you guys just follow me,’” recalls Seacer, joining MusicRadar over Zoom. “He said, ‘Michael [Bland, drummer], I want you to do something like this. And of course, you know Michael, he added a whole bunch of other stuff. It was funky.”

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The beat changed the energy in the room. Now it was Seacer’s turn to come up with something. What? Well, Prince wasn’t all that prescriptive. He trusted him: Seacer was after all one of the OG members of the New Power Generation, Prince’s guitarist and musical director of the band. “He said, ‘Levi, put some chicken grease on it.’ So I did,” laughs Seacer.

That worked. Prince went round the room. Now it was Tommy Barbarella’s turn. He was on keyboards. Prince was in the heart of it all, conducting traffic. Pop genius in effect.

“He gave Tommy a part, and then he had a part on the piano,” says Seacer. “And then we’re grooving.”

This was an as-yet untitled jam, but something was coming of it. Prince surely knew all along what he wanted to call the track, but he left it to Seacer to do the honours when the moment came.

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“We had that break – ba, ba, ba-ba, bam! – then he said, ‘You know that thing you’ve been singing on the road for fun?’” says Seacer.

This amused Seacer then, and it still tickles him. he had this thing he liked to say after playing a show, and this was exactly what Prince wanted. He’d given him the chicken grease guitar. Prince wanted the vocal now.

“I used to always say after the show, ‘We some sexy motherfuckers!’” says Seacer, with a hearty laugh. “Just for fun! He said, ‘When I point to you, you sing that thing that you used to do all the time on the road for fun.’ So we go, and then I sing it, ‘You sexy motherfucker.’ That’s how it came together!”

They had something. But would radio make of it? Controversy surrounding a Prince song was nothing new, but there was no way they could give them that chorus, or that title. Subsequent edits swapped out the MF-bomb in the chorus for ‘Sexy mutha’.

In polite company, the song would become known as Sexy MF. And it was a hit, especially in the UK.

But rewind back to the studio session. Prince and the New Power Generation had the groove, the beat. They had the melody. Tony M would deliver the rap. They needed some solos. Again, this was something that had to come off-the-cuff, and Prince expected the band to be ready.

“We were grooving, he said, ‘Okay, Tommy Barbarella in the house!’ Tommy did a solo, and then he said, ‘Levi, fly! Okay!’” recalls Seacer. “And that was actually a one-take solo, because he was always having us be spontaneous, so I was used to being ready to do a solo on any song we played.”

Sexy M.F. (Prince live @ Glam Slam '92) - YouTube Watch On

They had time before they had to turn the album in. Prince could have easily swapped Seacer’s solo out. And Seacer admits that he didn’t know whether it was a keeper or a placeholder, just something to fill 16 bars until he thought of something better. But no, Price dug it. This was what was going on the record.

“I thought maybe he might listen back and say, ‘Okay, if you want to do another solo, you can,’” says Seacer. “I asked him later. I said, ‘You want me to do that?’ He said, ‘Nah, nah, it’s all right. It’s good. That’s how that happened. That’s how that came together.”

That was one of the easier days for Levi Seacer Jr. He also told us of that time when Warner Bros assigned him Prince-whisperer and asked him to tell Prince that Diamonds And Pearls needed a single. That was a conversation that required a little diplomacy. But the label got their hit.