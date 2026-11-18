Michael J Fox, John Mayer, Brad Paisley and No Doubt's Tom Dumont brought the house down when they joined forces for an all-star jam of Chuck Berry’s rock ’n’ roll anthem Johnny B Goode at a fundraiser for Parkinson’s.

The event on Saturday, November 14, was hosted by The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in New York, and saw Fox and company recreate the famous Enchantment Under The Sea Dance scene from Back To The Future, in which Marty McFly shredded on a Cherry Red Gibson ES-345, melting faces in an era before faces were ready to be melted.

On Saturday, he used a Les Paul instead, with Mayer playing a PRS Silver Sky and Paisley his customary Fender Telecaster. Dumont, who revealed in April that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, played a green Hamer doublecut. Shoshana Bean sang, and Steve Jordan was on the drums, ably backed up by his Super Soul Banned/Band.

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Just look at the backline; nothing but boutique tube amps here from Dumble and Two Rock. You don’t often see them at a high-school dance.

But make no mistake, this was the Back To The Future Scene. The backdrop depicted the original ES-345 on a stand, the silver tasselled curtain. All that was missing was Marvin Berry and the Starlighters – and of course the ES-345, which has been missing since filming wrapped in 1985. Gibson’s high-profile campaign to find the original Back To The Future ES-345 has yet to unearth it – though the Nashville-based guitar company, and its sister brand, Epiphone, did release a range of replicas.

The dance scene is one of ‘80s cinema’s greatest moments. McFly addresses the bewildered attendees of the dance, reassuring them “your kids are going to love it”. Truer words have never been spoken.

For a generation of guitar players, seeing Fox up there on the big screen, shredding on that semi-hollow, was a seminal moment. Gibson’s Mark Agnesi describes it as his “Ed Sullivan moment”.

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Michael J. Fox Performs “Johnny B. Goode” with Legendary Talent - YouTube Watch On

Mayer is of a mind to agree. He saw a little of himself up there. For a young guitar player with stars in his eyes, this was the ultimate fantasy.

“That was the big Rocky moment for a lot of kids who were into music,” he told MS Now in 2015. “That, for me, was like the moment the nerd gets revenge. Like, who is this nerdy Marty McFly kid? And then he gets to play… Yeah, blowing people’s minds.”

In 2024, session ace Tim May revealed that he was the one actually playing the solo during the Back To The Future dance scene – and he didn't use an ES-345. No, he used a Valley Arts Strat copy.

“The direction I was given was, ‘Okay, we want to go in this performance from Chuck Berry ‘50s-style to the current [style],’ which was Van Halen and that sort of thing. ‘We want to encompass the history of the guitar from there to there,’” he said, speaking to Vertex Effects. “We just played a few takes and I just did whatever I did and it seemed to work. I chose this because I was doing hammer-ons, and I needed the Floyd… And it worked out good. It covered all the bases for me.”

Fox, however, performed his own guitar parts for the Pinheads audition scene when they perform Huey Lewis and the News' Hip To Be Square, with Lewis as the judge with the megaphone.

Back to the Future | Marty McFly Plays "Johnny B. Goode" and "Earth Angel" - YouTube Watch On

Mayer and Fox have played together before. In 2003, they were joined onstage at the Fox’s Parkinson’s fundraiser by Richie Sambora, with Joan Jett making a surprise appearance.

Mayer has a full schedule. He has a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas to prepare for. He played there with Dead & Company but this will be a different kettle of fish.

Back to the Future - Pinheads audition - FULL HD!! - YouTube Watch On

After Saturday’s performance with Fox and co, People asked him about what we can expect. But Mayer was playing things close to his chest.

“I’m just gonna say that it’s very ambitious,” he said. “Dead & Company was a really incredible moment for everyone in the band and everyone in the audience, and I’m going to have the singer-songwriter equivalent of what that journey is.”

Mayer’s Sphere residency kicks off in April. Right now it’s Metallica’s Life Burns Faster show that’s the star turn – Celine Dion clearly approves. The Eagles are also lined up for dates in November, December and January 2027.