Grammy season has come around once again, and that can only mean one thing: artists getting snubbed and people on the internet getting angry about it.

The most surprising absence from this year’s nominations is probably Harry Styles, who took home the Album of the Year trophy in 2023 for his third solo LP Harry’s House, but received no love for his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Most artists take a Grammys snub on the chin, and typically it’s the fans that protest on their behalf – the Swifties are out in full force this year after the artist’s song I Knew It, I Knew You was snubbed for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. (The fact that the song picked up a Song of the Year nomination and Swift herself was nominated in four additional categories didn’t seem to make much difference.)

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Some artists don’t take it so gracefully, however. Accountant-turned-EDM producer John Summit publicly slammed the Grammys in a viral social media post on Monday after his 2026 album CTRL ESCAPE failed to receive a nomination in the Dance/Electronic category, describing the nominees as “music industry fueled pop stars” and the awards themselves as a “fucking joke”.

“Never submitting to the Grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke,” Summit wrote. “I’m not just talking about myself either, there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & DJs”.

“Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop. No DJ is playing that music in the clubs,” he added in a later post.

never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke. i’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop starsNovember 16, 2026

Summit’s complaint centres on the nominations for the Grammys’ four electronic categories, which include Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Remixed Recording. The producer submitted in every category except Best Remixed Recording, but was entirely absent from the list of nominations announced yesterday.

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Who beat Summit to it, then? Madonna leads the electronic nominations this year, earning a nod in all four categories thanks to her chart-topping EDM-influenced sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor. Slayyter is up for three categories, Tame Impala pops up in two, and the rest of the list is made up of artists like Robyn, Tinashe, Zara Larsson and Underscores, along with previous winners Skrillex and Fred Again.

Summit’s objections were met with a negative response on social media, as many pointed out Madonna’s longstanding ties to dance music and rightfully praised the Grammy Awards for recognizing so many female artists in a historically male-dominated category. Even Charli XCX, who won Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2025 with BRAT, joined the chorus of disapproval with a pithy response: “not this guy again!”

not this guy again !November 16, 2026

Summit was quick to clarify his comments after the criticism rolled in, writing in a later post, “I didn’t do a good job of making my point earlier. My intent was not to drag other artists down and I seriously congratulate everyone who was nominated, they fully deserve the recognition.

“I just think there should be an extra category for more dance music DJs and producers, much love everyone,” he continued. “Signing off from twitter now for a while.”

Summit may not have painted himself in the best light with his comments, but does he have a point? Aside from Fred Again, Skrillex and Underscores, the majority of this year’s nominees in the electronic categories aren’t the kind of laptop-bound producers that most listeners associate with dance music and EDM.

What does “electronic music” really mean anyway, in an era when almost all music is recorded on a computer and the majority of pop songs feature electronic production?

Most of them are somewhere in the increasingly murky grey area of pop and electronic music, making vocal-led records that reference electronic genres and sounds in their production. Does that mean they don’t belong in the “Dance/Electronic” category? Of course not – every track and album that's been nominated is identifiably electronic. But Summit’s argument that there should be a separate category for what he unhelpfully calls “real electronic dance music” is worth considering.

There’s a clear difference between electronic pop records built around a vocal performance and the kind of producer-led club music that you might hear in a DJ set. They're both a kind of electronic music, but should the Grammys really lump them together in the same ill-defined category? What does the term “electronic music” really mean anyway, in an era when almost all music is recorded on a computer and the majority of pop songs feature synths and electronic production? We're not sure we have the answer. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.