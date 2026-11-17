Paramore’s 2013 song Still Into You marked a major turning point for the band.

Written by singer Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York, Still Into You was a reinvention of their sound following the departure of original members Josh Farro and his brother Zac Farro two years prior.

The song served as the second single from the band’s self-titled fourth album, recorded in between April and November 2012 with longtime Beck collaborator Justin Meldal-Johnsen roped in as producer.

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Experimenting slightly further away from their punk rock roots, the album also ushered in more influence from the pop world, featuring choirs and strings, as well as cleaner guitars and acoustics, to add more dimension.

“The attitude throughout the entire recording process was ‘try everything!’” Williams told the Grammy website in December 2014. “We never shot an idea down without at least giving it a fair chance.”

She continued: “As far as remaining true to the genre that made us who we are, I don’t think we did anything all that sacrilegious. Look at Blondie, or the Ramones or The Clash, for goodness sake! If you can’t do what you want in your band or in a song in the name of punk rock, then what is it good for?”

Paramore: Still Into You [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Williams also revealed how she had suffered from “intense” writer’s block after the group’s personnel changes, feeling as if all her lyrics – at least to begin with – were “garbage”, which resulted in “crumpled pieces of lined paper all over my room”.

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Thankfully, this period of creative drought eventually came to an end. The lyrics to Still Into You were written about Williams’ relationship with New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert who she later married and then divorced a year later after learning he’d been unfaithful.

In an interview with Spin magazine to promote the self-titled album, Williams admitted that “Still Into You is definitely a love song” and “definitely happy” but also reflected on how it wasn’t “a sappy love song” and that she didn’t “have a whole lot of experience writing love songs, or anyways lyrics that are like this.”

She also told MTV News that she wasn’t “one to write a lot of love songs” and was therefore surprised by how the song came to be.

In an interview with The Aquarian, she even went as far as saying there was a certain degree of fear around writing a track like Still Into You. “When we were writing it, I was afraid of what I loved,” she confessed. “I was going to let that dictate what we did as a band, because I didn’t want to know that we could be good at that, and do that, and feel so good about it.”

She added: “I was writing the lyrics and melody for the chorus, and I looked at Taylor and said, ‘Oh my gosh, can I do this? It sounds really poppy.’ And Taylor just said, ‘Well, do you like it? Then who cares?’ From then on, that was what fuelled us. It sounds so simple, but it’s easy to forget about what you think yourself.”

Live performance of Paramore's new single, Still Into You | GRAMMYs - YouTube Watch On

During the chorus she sings about how she “should be over all the butterflies” and that “even on our worst nights I’m into you”, going as far as to admit that “not a day goes by” without these romantic notions.

When Gilbert passed away at the age of 45 in September 2026, despite the circumstances that brought their time as husband and wife to an end, Williams paid tribute to “a legend in the scene” who “introduced me to people that continue to shape my life in beautiful ways, and to music and culture that has made life a lot richer”.

Still Into You is in the key of F major and played using Drop D tuning. There’s a single note guitar riff played around the bottom of the neck as well as a palm-muted line that’s higher up in pitch and busier, rhythmically delivered as sixteenth notes that start on the ‘one and’ count of the bar.

The video, directed by Isaac Rentz and filmed at the Texas Federation Of Women’s Clubs Headquarters, features fireworks, sparklers, ballerinas, cakes and balloons.

Guitarist Taylor York once admitted that “what was so appealing about Isaac’s treatment is that he wanted to capture what love feels like... he had so many ideas, and it definitely jumped out at us.”

The single climbed to No 15 in the UK and also performed well in the United States, Canada and Australia.

In 2023, Taylor Swift invited Paramore to open up for her on The Eras Tour.

Paramore - The Eras Tour 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Swift told Billboard magazine that “having Paramore join me on tour is such an honour” because “we came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later”.

Swift added: “I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality, and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted – bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”