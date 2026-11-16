“Have they seen evidence of Vladyslav’s receipts?”: Mass bot-enabled touting of U2 tickets revealed

Doubts have been raised over the ability of secondary ticketing sites to clamp down on touting after it was revealed that one individual has scooped up more than 2,000 U2 tickets, presumably using illegal bot software.

That person is one Vladyslav Skrypka, who claims to live in Harlow, Essex. An investigation by The Guardian has uncovered that Skrypka is now listing those tickets, for U2’s run of gigs at Tottenham’s stadium next June, for sale on Stubhub for many many times their cover price. If he were to sell them all, he stands to make more than £1 million.

Using bots to hoover up tickets in this manner has been illegal in the UK since 2018, but no one seems to have stopped Skrypka. Apparently, 1,800 have been purchased for just one night, which means that he either has a considerable team of people working for him, has twenty arms and twice as many laptops, or he’s breaking the law.

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In an interview with the BBC last week, StubHub’s International CEO Bon Kuphens appeared to shift the blame for such behaviour, saying: “We don’t support bots and we’d love for both the government and primary (sellers) to do a better job of policing that to make sure those kinds of things don’t happen.”

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Adam Webb of the music industry campaign group Fan Fare Alliance didn’t seem to be impressed by that: “StubHub claims all their orders come 100% guaranteed but have they seen evidence of Vladyslav’s receipts? Are they not concerned that these tickets may have been acquired by the kind of technology that Mr Kupbens so publicly deplores?”

And Skrypka wasn’t the only one doing this. Apparently there are 7819 U2 tickets on StubHub’s listings. Of those, only 562 were from private individuals who either cannot attend or had bought too many tickets.

You might well ask, ‘I thought the government were bringing in legislation to make the reselling of tickets at a profit illegal?’ Well, yes Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy did announce that in November 2025. However, when the King’s Speech was announced in May, many in the music industry were disappointed to see that the bill finally outlawing touting was only a ‘draft’ bill – ie it wasn’t primary legislation and thus wasn’t going to be a priority in this session of parliament.

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Since then, of course, we’ve had a change in Prime Minister here in the UK. Will Andy Burnham – a very keen fan of live music, apparently – actually follow through on the government’s promises? Watch this space.