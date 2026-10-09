“Fans are losing the chance to experience music from across Europe, and critically, opportunities for us all to tell each other’s stories through music”: UK minister bemoans barriers to music industry put up by Brexit

The government has made some encouraging noises about sorting out the more ridiculous aspects of Brexit that have burdened UK touring acts since 2020.

In his speech to the Labour Conference last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham insisted he was willing to “look at the options” regarding the country’s relationship with the EU, including “going all the way” and rejoining.

Now Minister of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Ian Murray has indicated that the government would like to see “real progress” in making life easier for musicians touring mainland Europe.

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In a speech in Belgium, after meeting senior EU representatives as well as European legislators and music industry stakeholders, the minister hailed the importance of the music industries to both the UK and EU’s economies and pointed out that the Prime Minister (as we know, a keen music fan himself) agreed that “our creative industries are not a ‘nice to have’, but a real national and collective strength”.

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However, he bemoaned the barriers that Brexit has thrown up between the UK and its largest export market. “Recently published government-commissioned research reveals that the real-world cost of reduced UK touring in the EU is significant. For the UK, £208 million in lost economic value and 2,500 jobs. Across the EU, around £1 billion has been lost, along with more than 17,000 jobs.

“These figures are a powerful reminder of how closely connected our music sectors are. But behind them are artists unable to reach new audiences, crews losing opportunities, venues missing performances, fans losing the chance to experience music from across Europe, and critically, opportunities for us all to tell each other’s stories through music.”

Murray said that the government and its EU counterparts were working hard to “explore pragmatic joint solutions that can make touring simpler and more affordable, particularly for emerging artists, the big superstars of the future”.

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Fine words, of course. But EU institutions are hardly known for the fast pace of their negotiations. Agreements have been ratified by all 27 states. British musicians would be advised not to get ahead of themselves and get their hopes up just yet. The much-hated carnet - which a generation of touring acts assumed had gone for good – will be a fact of life for a while yet.