Late autumn. A time of reflection and quiet rumination on what has passed.

A perfect time then, perhaps, for a new video for The Beatles’ In My Life, the centerpiece of the group’s most autumnal (those reds and browns on the cover!) album, which brought the first half of their career to a close.

The clip stars Adolescence’s Owen Cooper and was filmed around Liverpool. Co-directed by Jessica Swale and Irina Alexiu, it follows three generations of a musical family and shows how the gift of music is passed down and history repeats itself in surprising ways. If you’re a sentimental soul, you might want to keep a box of tissues close to hand…

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There are a number of Liverpool landmarks in the video: the Liver building, the Radio City Tower and Strawberry Fields (the orphanage that inspired the song). There are also a couple of nods to other moments of Beatles' history – four of the characters do an Abbey Road-style walk past Woolton Picture House and one of them does a little roll down the hill, similar to George Harrison’s in A Hard Day’s Night.

In My Life’s parent album Rubber Soul was, of course, reissued last month in a variety of formats.

Apple Corps has had a busy year, all in all. Aside from the Rubber Soul reissue, it has announced plans to relocate The Beatles museum – The Beatles Story - from the Albert Dock to the previous site of St Johns Market, located just across from the Liverpool Lime Street station. The new museum will take up 100,000 square feet.

There has also been the announcement of a new Beatles attraction in London. The Beatles at 3 Savile Row will open next year and will offer fans a chance to see the old Apple HQ and the site of the band’s final rooftop gig in January 1969.