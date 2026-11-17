The A-ha singer Morten Harket has announced he has a new solo album out at the end of November – his first since he went public about his Parkinson’s diagnosis last year.

The 67-year-old has given a moving interview – which is already up on YouTube - in which he talks about the record and his hopes for the future.

“I knew that I was sitting on songs,” he says. “I was becoming more than ready to be doing something that made sense to me amidst the tunnel-digging of the Parkinson’s. I needed to be doing something meaningful.”

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Morten Harket about his New Album 'Human Grace' and his Hopes & Wishes for the Future [Interview] - YouTube Watch On

The album, titled Human Grace, is his first solo effort for twelve years and is, in his words, “a celebration of life… each and every song is about love ultimately, but from different perspectives.” Two of the tracks feature his two daughters – “I was really impressed how alert they are,” he said, “how quickly they move about in a recording studio.”

The effects of Parkinson’s can vary so much. For some it’s a very slow-moving affair, others struggle so much more. Not surprisingly, when asked what the biggest challenge making the record was, Harket mentioned the disease: “...to be deprived of the things I took for granted. But you learn a lot about life in this.”

It’s meant that he’s now retired from touring. As for A-Ha, they haven’t made an album since 2022’s True North and Harket didn’t say whether there would be a follow-up, or even if one would be possible. “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved and what we’ve done,” he said. “The catalogue is huge today, and I have every respect for the other two. Really, I’ve been lucky.”

When asked about the future, he answered by saying: “I’m forced to take things day by day. I can’t really make any plans with anyone, involving me, because I don’t know what my shape will be on that day. But it’s been a truly wonderful experience to land this album.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Human Grace is out on 27 November.