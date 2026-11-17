It was only a couple of months ago that Harley Benton applied the upgrade brush to the SC-500 and gave the budget single-cut electric guitar a Fishman Fluence humbucker power-up. Now it’s the turn of the top-of-the-line SC-Custom Plus.

There are three models in the range: one comes kitted out with nickel hardware and an ABR-1-style WSC LP17 Tune-O-Matic bridge, one with the same hardware but in gold, and there’s one with gold hardware and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking vibrato. Go big or go home.

All come with WSC locking tuners. All come with 24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets.

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But most importantly, they all have the multi-voiced active Fishman Fluence Classic humbuckers, which offer alternate voicings via push-pull functions on the tone and volume knobs. This is where it gets interesting.

Voice one is classic full-fat humbucker; think ballpark PAF tones. Pull up on the neck volume pot and you get voice two, a split-coil voicing for the neck humbucker and a hot-rodded modern full humbucker voicing at the bridge pickup.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Finally, voice three is activated via the tone pot and gives you single-coil snap on both pickups (hello, clean chorused intro before massive über-metal riff kicks in).

That’s a lot of tone options before you’ve even touched your amp or consulted your pedalboard.

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Elsewhere, well, what is the SC-Custom Plus if not a contemporary high-performance take on the classic single-cut.

Note the contouring on the back of the body, that big ol’ belly cut and the scooping behind lower cutaway to enhance access to the top end of the ‘board. These Harley Benton guitars all have solid okoume bodies with maple tops, glued-in nyatoh necks that are carved into a very skinny C profile. Harley Benton lists the neck thickness at the first fret as 20.5mm.

The jatoba fingerboard (no rosewood, sorry) has a 13.75” radius, and pearloid trapezoid inlays. Interestingly, Harley Benton offers the SC-Custom Plus Fluence in two scale lengths, with the TOM-equipped models a regular Gibson-esque 24.75” and the Floyd Rose model 25.5”.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Finish options include: Vintage Black, Trans Brown Flame, Ocean Flame, and Black Cherry Flame, and you’ve got binding on the body, neck and headstock to tie it all together.

The SC-Custom Plus Fluence is available now exclusively via Thomann and the range is priced at £462/$509 for the nickel hardware models, £499/$555 for gold hardware, and £589/$649 for the Floyd-equipped FR VB model.

Those prices do not include a guitar case or gig bag, but they are quite exceptional given the electric guitar pickups on offer.

For more details, head over to Harley Benton.