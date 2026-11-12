Blackstar just gave its ID:X Floor amp modellers Neural Amp Modelling support: “The update gives guitarists access to a huge and ever-growing online library of authentic amplifier captures”

We are big fans of Blackstar Amplification’s ID:X Floor series. These agreeably priced amp modellers have all the sounds of the ID:X guitar amps in a pedal format – and, crucially for those of use who find menu diving a chore, they have the amp-like control setup.

Well, those ID:X Floor units just got a whole lot better today, as the British amp brand rolled out a free firmware update that brings NAM (Neural Amp Modelling) A2 Lite compatibility to the series.

It is the latest expansion of Blackstar’s partnership with Tone3000, and it gives existing users (and will give prospective users) access to literally thousands upon thousands of NAM captures that can be used alongside Blackstar’s next-gen amp models and effects.

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Using Blackstar’s Architect software, players can browse Tone3000’s vast user-created online library of NAM models and download them to their unit. The ID:X can store up to 24 NAM models, and up to 100 presets.

“By bringing NAM A2 Lite to the entire ID:X Floor range as a free firmware update, existing users can enjoy a major expansion of their sonic possibilities without purchasing any additional hardware,” says Blackstar. “Following the introduction of NAM A2 technology with Beam Mini, this latest release further strengthens our commitment to making cutting-edge amplifier modelling technology accessible to more musicians.”

(Image credit: Future)

A unit such as the ID:X Floor 3 comes out of the box already strapped with sounds. When MusicRadar reviewed it, we were not short of options, with 12 amp models, a trio of bass amp models, two acoustic voices and an acoustic simulator and 35 onboards effects – with all the major stompbox food groups represented. But NAM A2 Lite support is a huge update.

It is also further evidence how NAM A2 Lite technology is disrupting the digital tone eco-system. NAM is an open-source technology, developed by Steve Atkinson, that uses sophisticated deep learning to capture a device, be it a old vintage tube amp or even a distortion pedal, then turn it into a model.

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(Image credit: Matt Lincoln/Future)

Tone 3000 partnered with Atkinson to roll out the NAM A2 update in the summer of 2026. NAM A2 is where things get really exciting; this tech could be run on a $3 chip, while the NAM A2 Lite has a smaller computational footprint allowing it to be deployed on on affordable amp modellers such as the ID:X, and Blackstar’s superlative Beam Mini.

So yes, do you have an ID:X Floor? Then what are you doing here? Go plug it in, hook it up to Architect and download the firmware update.

If you don't own one, you can read MusicRadar's review of the ID:X Floor Two here, and our ID:X Floor Three review here.