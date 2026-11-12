Get first dibs on seriously discounted gear with up to 50% off in Musician’s Friend massive Pre-Black Friday Sale - including favourites from Alesis, Kawai, Warm Audio, Martin and more

If you’re looking to upgrade your home studio setup, expand your pedalboard, or grab top-tier gear for your upcoming gigs next year, the early Black Friday deals at Musician’s Friend have arrived in impressive fashion. As always, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the price drops, and this year’s initial round of discounts is rather impressive.

Now, on top of the already slashed prices, there is a special one-day flash sale happening today only! That means extra savings on select gear. So don't sleep on it if you have been waiting to pull the trigger on a new setup. Even better, you can unlock additional sitewide savings by entering the pre-Black Friday coupon code HOLIDAY at checkout.

Whether you are hunting for legendary acoustic tone, upgrading your electronic drum kit, or picking up a classic studio microphone, I’ve tracked down the absolute best value for your money. Below, I’ve highlighted a few standout offers available right now that are well worth your time.

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Musician's Friend Pre-Black Friday: Up to 50% off You don’t even need to wait for Black Friday to get amazing deals on guitars, basses, amplifiers, pedals, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on Epiphone, Universal Audio, PRS, Martin, and plenty of other top-line guitar brands.

First up is the Kawai ES920 digital piano. For me, this digital piano blends an authentic grand-piano feel with portable convenience, making it a stellar choice for gigging musicians and home players alike. With a Responsive Hammer III keyboard action, Harmonic Imaging XL sound technology, and integrated Bluetooth MIDI and audio connectivity, it’s a steal at only $1,549.

Next is the Martin D-16E Rosewood. Built with a dreadnought body and solid Sitka spruce top matched with rosewood back and sides, the Martin D-16E provides classic Martin tone, projection, and resonance, and better yet, there's a whopping $450 off right now.

Delivering exceptional feel and dynamic response, the Alesis Command Mesh Kit features tightly woven mesh heads on all drums for quiet practice and realistic stick bounce. The Advanced Drum Module includes hundreds of sounds, custom kit slots, and USB-MIDI integration for home recordings and live MIDI triggering. Save $240.

Next, I need to shout out the D'Angelico Premier Series Bedford. Classy looks go hand-in-hand with classy tones on an electric that is evocative of the guitar-making of yesteryear but is well and truly a 21st-century original. Honestly, this is a fantastic guitar and $374.99 off is genuinely insane.

Of course, there are more savings to be had, so I strongly suggest looking through the entire sale. For even more Cyber Weekend discounts, head over to our Black Friday Music Deals page.