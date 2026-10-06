I used to sell digital pianos and keyboards for a living – these are the only deals I'm recommending in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale
I've hand-picked a slew of discounted pianos and keyboards from Yamaha, Alesis and Donner
Today marks day one of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, and while it's undoubtedly great for smart devices, kitchen appliances, and fitness tech, it's also pretty decent for musicians.
Now, before I worked at MusicRadar writing about music gear for a living, I sold pianos and keyboards in a busy music store. So when a new sale drops, I always head straight to the keyboard deals to see what's on offer.
I’ve used my background in music retail to pick the very best keyboard and piano deals from across this mammoth sale.
Below are my expert picks from Yamaha, Alesis, and Donner. Whether you’re a newbie looking for your first beginner keyboard or an experienced player seeking a new digital piano, you'll find it in this epic sale.
Be sure to monitor our Big Deal Days music deals hub for further updates as new discounts arrive across major retailers.
The Yamaha P71 is an Amazon-exclusive model and is designed with beginners in mind. With 88 fully weighted, piano-style keys and 10 voices, this lightweight piano is a reliable, sturdy first instrument.
Looking for a portable stage piano that's perfect for learning? Well, you can't go wrong with the Alesis Recital Grand. This 88-key piano features a graded hammer action, adjustable touch response, and 16 multi-sampled voices - and right now it's only $216.99!
Donner is well known for is inexpensive musical instruments from guitar pedals and amplifiers to keyboards and digital pianos. The DEP-20 is an entry-level console-style piano that is geared towards beginners and young players and is currently available for $398 on Amazon.
The Donner DDP-80 doesn't look like every other home digital piano on the market. In fact, with its brown wooden casing and mid-century styling, the instrument it most closely resembles is the classic Clavinet D6. And rather than having a stand with end cheeks and a back panel, the DDP-80 simply has four flared-out slimline legs screwed to the bottom.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Future Music, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and many more.
In a previous life, I worked in music retail, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.