I used to sell digital pianos and keyboards for a living – these are the only deals I'm recommending in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale

Today marks day one of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, and while it's undoubtedly great for smart devices, kitchen appliances, and fitness tech, it's also pretty decent for musicians.

Now, before I worked at MusicRadar writing about music gear for a living, I sold pianos and keyboards in a busy music store. So when a new sale drops, I always head straight to the keyboard deals to see what's on offer.

I’ve used my background in music retail to pick the very best keyboard and piano deals from across this mammoth sale.

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Below are my expert picks from Yamaha, Alesis, and Donner. Whether you’re a newbie looking for your first beginner keyboard or an experienced player seeking a new digital piano, you'll find it in this epic sale.

Be sure to monitor our Big Deal Days music deals hub for further updates as new discounts arrive across major retailers.

Save 22% ($100) Yamaha P71: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Yamaha P71 is an Amazon-exclusive model and is designed with beginners in mind. With 88 fully weighted, piano-style keys and 10 voices, this lightweight piano is a reliable, sturdy first instrument.

Save 17% ($43) Alesis Recital: was $259.99 now $216.99 at Amazon Looking for a portable stage piano that's perfect for learning? Well, you can't go wrong with the Alesis Recital Grand. This 88-key piano features a graded hammer action, adjustable touch response, and 16 multi-sampled voices - and right now it's only $216.99!

Save 20% ($100.51) Donner DEP-20: was $498.99 now $398.48 at Amazon Donner is well known for is inexpensive musical instruments from guitar pedals and amplifiers to keyboards and digital pianos. The DEP-20 is an entry-level console-style piano that is geared towards beginners and young players and is currently available for $398 on Amazon.