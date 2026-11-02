No practice required: This new Casiotone keyboard makes it impossible to hit a wrong note when you're playing along to your favourite songs

Released in 2022, the Casiotone CT-S1 has long been one of our favourite beginner keyboards, and it’s also a great option for the more proficient player who wants a lightweight and portable digital piano. An expanded 76-note version arrived in 2024, but we weren’t quite prepared for where the range would go next.

The new Casiotone CT-FS1, you see, doesn’t just give beginners a keyboard they can learn to play on – it enables them to play the songs they know and love without actually having to learn them at all.

Confused? We can understand why, but the crucial added ingredient here is the companion Feel Sync app, which not only comes with a library of songs but also enables you to import your own MP3 or WAV files. The app can analyse any song and work out its chord progression, melody and rhythm; a proprietary algorithm then works in the background in real-time as you play along with it on the keyboard itself, and ensures that every note you play harmonises correctly.

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The theory is that you can never hit a bum note – you can just concentrate on getting your timing right. You can also change the rhythm and experiment with adding more notes and varying the dynamics.

Naturally, there will be those who sneer at the very idea of being able to play along with a song without learning it ‘properly’, but Casio’s argument is that the CT-FS1 is designed to motivate people to become better musicians and act as a ‘gateway’ instrument.

“There’s something special about sitting down at a keyboard for the first time and discovering you can make music that sounds good,” says Brian Piccolo, Senior General Manager, Sound and Innovation Division at Casio. “Feel Sync lets people experience that feeling immediately with songs they love. Our hope is that the enjoyment becomes the motivation to learn those songs and discover how rewarding playing music can be.”

It’s also worth noting that the Feel Sync zone can be split, so you could have a total novice sitting at one end and bashing away mindlessly while a more experienced player does their thing in a more musical manner at the other.

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And of course, once you’ve moved past the Feel Sync stage, you’ve still got a great little portable keyboard that has all the things that made the CT-S1 so appealing. These include 61 touch-sensitive keys, an AiX sound generator with 61 tones, and a decent built-in speaker system with a surround sound effect. Casio’s WU-BT10 Bluetooth MIDI and Audio Adapter comes in the box, so you can connect wirelessly to the Feel Sync app right away.

(Image credit: Casio)

The CT-FS1 is available in two colour options: Midnight Black or Alpine White. And these really are completely monochrome – the case and every single note has the same hue, emphasising the fact that, with Feel Sync mode engaged, it really doesn’t matter which note you play.

The CT-FS1 is available now priced at $339/£335 and you can find out more on the Casio website.