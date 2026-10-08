Stylophone shrinks its classic stylus-operated synth down to keyring size with the Stylophone Mini

The beloved Stylophone has done a lot of growing up lately. Last year's Gen X-2 brought CV/gate connectivity to the stylus-operated synth, and the Stylophone Voice , unveiled at NAMM in January, turned it into a pocket sampler.

Its latest iteration, however, heads firmly in the other direction. Stylophone Mini is a miniature take on the original Stylophone, first introduced in 1968, and it's designed to be carried around with your keys or clipped to a bag. Unlike most novelty keyrings, though, this one is fully playable.

Available in three colours (original, white and pink) Stylophone Mini has a miniature metal keyboard, a working stylus and a built-in speaker, so you're able to play actual melodies – just like on the original Stylophone that Bowie famously used on Space Oddity . Its creators promise that it delivers the instrument's distinctive sound, too.

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(Image credit: Stylophone)

Bowie isn’t the only big name that’s been charmed by the Stylophone over the years. Kraftwerk, Blondie, The White Stripes and Pulp have all made use of the instrument, while the more advanced Gen X-1 has found its way into the setups of producers including Steve Albini, Joe Chiccarelli and The Alchemist.

That's about it, really: Stylophone Mini isn't going to replace a Gen X-2 in your set-up, but that's not what it's for. At under $30, though, it's a fun and collectible piece of synth history, and with Christmas coming around the corner, it could make the perfect stocking filler for the musician in your life.

According to Stylophone CEO John Simpson, the simplicity is the point: "Stylophone is an iconic brand and we wanted to create something that allowed fast, easy creativity, and also showcase a beloved synth. In the age of AI, we wanted to make something simple, fun and real".

Stylophone Mini is available from 8 October, priced at £19.95/€24.95/$29.95.

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Head over to the Stylophone website to find out more.