Cherry Audio has lifted the lid on yet another entry in its rapidly expanding catalogue of vintage synth emulations.

This time, however, the Californian developer isn’t taking on a giant like the ARP Odyssey or Jupiter-8 , but instead turning its gaze to a lesser-known instrument that despite its rarity, has found favour with everybody from Depeche Mode and Oscar Peterson to REM and The Band.

This is the Gleeman Pentaphonic, a synthesizer designed in 1981 by brothers Bob and Al Gleeman that is counted among the rarest ever made: it’s estimated that less than 70 of these quirky, portable analogue polys were ever manufactured.

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The original Pentaphonic arrived in 1981 in a black chassis with a handle and built-in speaker, but it was its successor that really took its design to the next level. The Pentaphonic Clear was clad in transparent acrylic housing that exposed its internals, with plexiglass knobs and internal lighting that illuminated its circuitry – surely one of the boldest aesthetics of any ‘80s synth.

A 1983 ad for the Pentaphonic Clear published in our very own Keyboard Magazine (Image credit: Keyboard Magazine)

Sadly, the Pentaphonic’s striking visuals weren’t enough to secure its place in the market, and the Gleemans were forced to wind down production as musicians embraced the digital revolution. Though a second-hand model could set you back up to $5000, Cherry Audio has given you the chance to experience this unique instrument in plugin form for the rather more digestible price of $59.

The OG Pentaphonic was a five-voice synth with fifteen DCOs running through Curtis CEM 3320 4-pole filters, a classic chip found in synths like the Prophet 10 and Oberheim OB-8.

Cherry Audio’s Pentaphonic builds on the designs for an unreleased successor to the synth conceived by the Gleemans in 1983, which was intended to feature eight voices, a 61-key keyboard, enhanced sequencer capabilities and MIDI support.

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Cherry Audio’s Pentaphonic offers both monophonic and polyphonic modes with up to 16 voices and unison, with three oscillators per voice modelled on the original DCOs. PWM has been added to each oscillator, and you also get oscillator sync and a dedicated noise generator, along with an extra LFO and a 2-pole filter mode. Expression has been enhanced through the addition of velocity-sensitivity, channel and poly aftertouch.

"With fewer than 70 units ever produced, this synthesizer is legendary for its rich tone, distinctive design, and pioneering sequencing capabilities" Cherry Audio

There’s also a tempo-synced multi-mode arpeggiator onboard, a 16x4 polyphonic step sequencer and a Parameter Animator, an extra per-layer sequencer that acts as a parameter modulation source for several destinations. Also included is a suite of 22 effects that covers reverb, delay, distortion, chorus, phaser, ring mod and more, and you’re given the choice of three UI themes that represent the Pentaphonic’s various cosmetic styles.

“Cherry Audio's Pentaphonic synthesizer is a breathtaking virtual instrument that revives one of the rarest synthesizers ever made,” reads a press release from Cherry Audio. “With fewer than 70 units ever produced, this synthesizer is legendary for its rich tone, distinctive design, and pioneering sequencing capabilities.

“To honor both its sound and aesthetics, we have expertly replicated the thick, rich sound quality of its unique DCO (digitally controlled oscillator) and analog filter architecture, ensuring that the essence of the original is fully realized. Our visual makeover offers a choice of stunning designs inspired by the various looks it sported during its brief existence.

“Beyond preserving every original option, we have dramatically expanded its capabilities in ways previously unimaginable. Cherry Audio's Pentaphonic synthesizer is not just an emulation of a lost classic; it is a celebration of the innovative spirit behind the original, proving that the most groundbreaking ideas don't always come from the biggest names.”

Cherry Audio’s Pentaphonic is priced at $59 and available now for macOS and Windows in AU/VST/VST3/AAX formats.