When it comes to mixing plugins, FabFilter is one of the best developers out there. Honestly, I’m a big advocate for the idea that you don’t need to spend money on expensive plugins in order to make great music, but even I’ll concede that FabFilter plugins make it considerably easier to get a track over the line.

If you have been holding off on upgrading your mix rack, this is the time to jump in. This year's Plugin Boutique Black Friday sale, running through December 16, knocks up to 33% off FabFilter's top-tier processing tools and bundles.

As expected, you can pick up individual workhorses or grab complete collections depending on what your current setup needs.

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FabFilter: Save up to 33%

FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.

In this range, the EQ plugin Pro-Q 4 stands out as the must-have for me. Yes, the plugin is a couple of years old now, but it’s still among the most advanced EQ tools, with 24-band dynamic EQ, linear-phase mode, an EQ match function, and more - and it has 26% off right now.

Although FabFilter is best known for its mixing and mastering tools, it also has a solid line of creative tools. The virtual analogue Twin 3 is a brilliantly capable synth with a clean, smart UI, and it is down to only £81.

Of course, discounts are also available on a variety of FabFilter bundles, which group these plugins into different packages. So, if you’ve been waiting to check out the Black Friday music deals to refresh or flesh out your plugin library, these bundles might be a good fit.

Looking for even more deals?

If you're in the market for new software, we have a dedicated Black Friday plugin deals hub page, and I've also linked a few of our favourite sales below.