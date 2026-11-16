Shrub is a free "stripped-down" version of Serum that will run on the M-Vave FM-1 – and in your DAW

In the world of soft synths, one plugin reigns supreme: Serum. After launching in 2014, this wavetable synth became the instrument of choice for a generation of laptop producers before its successor was released in 2025.

Serum creator Steve Duda won over producers by releasing Serum 2 as a free update for existing users, and now the Xfer Records co-founder is giving something else away: Shrub.

Available now in beta, this is a stripped-down version of Serum built for the M-Vave FM-1, a hardware synth at the centre of the AI-assisted custom firmware movement that’s exploded in recent months. Shrub will also run in your DAW as a VST3 plugin, so if you've never had the chance to test out what Serum can do, here's your chance to play with the legendary soft synth for free.

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If you’re someone with even a passing interest in synthesizers, you’re probably aware of the FM-1 already: this compact, $70 FM synth was launched in June and has since become omnipresent on social media, its popularity driven by the development of dozens of custom firmwares, many of them written with the help of AI coding tools. Developers have thus far transformed the instrument into a multi-engine synth, a granular sampler, a multi-track groovebox and much more – the FM-1 will even run Doom.

FM-1 Shrub [ALL Presets] - YouTube Watch On

Bringing Serum to the FM-1, Duda's contribution looks like the most exciting community-developed firmware for the synth that's been released so far. Though it’s not an exact recreation of the original plugin, it’s essentially a simplified version of Serum 1 with some features brought over from Serum 2 – and as you can see in the demo above, it sounds fantastic.

Shrub arrives with 100 factory presets and can load Serum 1 patches and custom wavetables. It shares Serum 1's basic layout, with two wavetable oscillators plus a sub and a noise generator, and its 64 factory wavetables are drawn from both Serum 1 and Serum 2, along with a plentiful selection of warp and filter modes.

The modulation system is equipped with three envelopes, four LFOs and a 16-slot mod matrix, and there’s also a seven-slot effects rack, an eight-lane motion sequencer, and an algorithmic arpeggiator borrowed from Serum 2. Shrub does have some limitations, though: the synth can only play four notes at once (each with up to eight unison voices per oscillator) and its single stereo filter is shared by all notes.

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If you already own an FM-1, you can head over to Shrub’s website to install the firmware on your instrument via the browser, and you’ll need Chrome or Edge to do so. (There’s an installation guide linked here.) If you don’t, though, you can still test out Shrub in your browser or even in your DAW, thanks to the free VST3 plugin version for macOS, Windows and Linux.

Strictly speaking, the Shrub plugin was intended to be an editor and librarian for the firmware, not a software instrument, but it will run in your DAW as a synth in its own right. (Duda warns users that it hasn’t been optimized for desktop use, though, so it might be heavier on your CPU than expected.)

Head over to the Shrub website to find out more.