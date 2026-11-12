"This isn't a spec refresh – it's a completely new technology platform": Audient launches next generation of iD audio interfaces with onboard DSP and built-in monitor correction

Audient has unveiled the next generation of its iD series of audio interfaces, built on what the company is calling the Analogue Intelligence platform, bringing together Audient’s analogue mic preamps with onboard DSP, monitor correction and new tone-shaping tools.

The range is made up of four USB-C bus-powered interfaces, the iD1, iD2, iD2+ and iD4+, each replacing an existing model. The new names refer to the number of mic preamps onboard, while the plus models add balanced hardware inserts, ADAT output and more advanced monitor control.

The preamps in question are Audient’s Console Mic Preamps, based on the discrete Class-A preamp design from the company’s ASP8024-HE console, and delivering 75dB of gain, up from 58/60dB on the previous generation. The range’s converters are 32-bit with 128dB of dynamic range, and the maximum sample rate has risen from 96kHz to 192kHz.

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Audient has brought over its Orbit Control tech from the recently launched Horizon range, giving you control over the preamp’s impedance and bringing different characters out of your microphone. This is part of what Audient is calling the Analogue Tone Suite, which comprises three additional tone-shaping tools designed to colour sounds at the source: HMX introduces harmonic saturation, LIFT adds high-frequency sheen and GLOW combines the two.

The headline upgrade in iD’s third gen is RoomTune, Audient’s new proprietary monitor correction software – this adjusts the signal sent to your monitors to compensate for your room’s acoustics, helping you achieve a more balanced mix. RoomTune runs on the interface’s DSP, applying system-wide correction to everything played through your speakers. You’ll need Audient’s RM1 reference mic to get set up, which is included with the iD2+ and iD4+ and sold separately for £39.99. Headphone correction is on the way in a future update.

The onboard DSP that handles RoomTune also runs hardware-accelerated effects, letting you apply EQ, compression and reverb to input signals with no latency without using your CPU. Smartgain, which has been borrowed from Audient’s EVO range, sets input levels automatically, and you’re now able to recall preamp settings digitally too.

“With the next-gen iD range, we've built a range around four things most interfaces in its class can't offer: real analogue preamps, built-in RoomTune™ Monitor Correction, onboard DSP FX and a discrete Analogue Tone Suite," Audient’s Chief Product Officer Andrew Allen said in a press release. "This isn't a spec refresh - iD is a completely new technology platform built on our Analogue Intelligence Platform.”

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Audient iD2, iD2+ and iD4+ are available now, and iD1 will be available in early 2027. We’ve copied prices, specs and channel counts for each model in the range below.

Find out more on Audient’s website.