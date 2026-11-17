After cutting his music industry teeth as a session guitarist, Tony Berg went on to become a successful A&R rep and then producer. These days, he’s best known for his work with younger artists – Phoebe Bridgers and Sombr being the two most notable – and he was keen to sing the praises of both of them in a recent interview with Music Week.

“I consider Phoebe to be the pre-eminent lyricist of her generation,” he says. “Every now and then, a Joni Mitchell or a Leonard Cohen emerges with things to say in a way that resonates irresistibly. She’s the artist of this generation who manages that.”

Berg says that he met Bridgers 12 or 13 years ago and that, after hearing just a few of her songs, was ready to commit to making an album with her. Looking back, he remembers one particular moment in the studio that convinced him that she was the real deal.

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“During one song, she was strumming the chords and I said, ‘Phoebe, what if you try a Travis pick?’ It was an inversion of chords that was new to her. I watched her brain work, watched her absorb it. Then, she said, ‘OK, give me the guitar,’ and I watched her go. It tore me up. I immediately saw who she was. All these years later, she not only continues to be that person – she’s even better.”

Berg has worked on all three of Bridgers’ solo albums, including this year’s Lost Weekend, which has just been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at the 69th Grammy Awards. He admits, though, that his role changed on this latest record, due to the arrival of another production big beast.

“Phoebe had developed a new friendship with Jack Antonoff, whose work, historically, was very different to her music or the things that I or Ethan [Gruska, co-producer on Bridgers’ first two albums] had done,” says Berg. “That would normally lead to difficulty, but Jack is an immensely likeable person. He gains the trust of the people he works with because he’s unpretentious, has no agenda or axe to grind. And after the first couple of weeks, he seamlessly integrated into what became the Quadrilemma, and I consider him a close friend.”

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Berg is also hugely taken with Sombr, with whom he’s now recorded more than 40 songs. He says that there’s a “ferocity” about the young star [real name Shane Boose] because he’s “determined to do the things that matter and do things well,” and reveals that he’s also impressed another music industry legend.

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“You know, for 36 years, I’ve worked on and off with Peter Gabriel, whom I consider a titan – not just one of the great artists in my lifetime, but perhaps the most impressive person I’ve ever worked with,” says Berg. “I got a note from him about four or five months ago saying how much he liked Sombr and how much he responded to what he was hearing. And for me to be able to tell Sombr that – well, his eyes became saucers. He just couldn’t believe it.”

Speaking more generally, Berg also offered some insightful takes on what a producer actually is, pointedly noting that not everyone likes to be as hands-on as he does.

“Perhaps the word ‘producer’ was a misnomer from the beginning, because if you’re a real producer, it more closely resembles being a director on a film,” he says. “ Now, there are some producers who just walk in a room, take off their shoes, lie on the couch and go to sleep. That doesn’t impress me at all. I’m interested in people who actually get their hands dirty, who infiltrate, who can reharmonise, who can parse a lyric, who can discuss with an artist why he or she does this and what is being achieved.”

That’s a lot of different hats to wear – which perhaps explains why Berg argues that being a producer is “the hardest job I know.”

“I often tell people who say it’s not brain surgery, ‘You’re right, it’s arguably much harder than brain surgery. At least with that you have a map of what you’re going to do,’” he reckons. “Making records is this weird, nebulous thing.”

Despite the fact that he worked with an expanded creative team on Bridgers’ latest album, Berg was also pretty vocal when asked if having multiple writers and producers on one song can result in there being ‘too many cooks’ spoiling the proverbial broth.

“I’m not even sure you’re left with broth; it’s diluted much more – we’re down to water, generally speaking,” he believes. “It’s not to anyone’s advantage to have so many writers on a song.”

Justifying the extra personnel on Lost Weekend, Berg says that it worked because the people that Bridgers brought in offered genuine value and help.

“It’s not like we enlisted the pop songwriters to come in and write toplines or anything like that,” he reasons. “That shit drives me nuts! That kind of songwriting is garbage collecting.”