"This is a results-based business... I don’t know if that’s the reason why I get hired, but I like to think they’re happy with the sound I make”: Coveted producer Andrew Watt on working with Paul McCartney, Keith Richards and Elton John

Sought-after super producer Andrew Watt has opened up about his experiences working with some of the most iconic musicians on the planet.

The 38-year-old has built up a very particular niche for himself: the ability to coax the best out of legendary rock and roll stars in their twilight years, from Elton John to Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney to Ozzy Osbourne.

Speaking to Vulture, he shone a light on the process: “I believe it’s cool to be a fan. I don’t think you have to pretend you’re cool or act like you don’t like this person.

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"I’m a giant music fan. That’s all I know. I've had it before where I’ve met someone and talked to them about how much I love them, because I can be very vocal about that."

Watt first started racking up huge production credits in the 2010s, working with major pop stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Post Malone. His collaborations with the latter singer-songwriter helped spawn new connections with some of the world's biggest rock legends, leading to a Grammy-winning 2021 track with Ozzy Osbourne (Ordinary Man) that tipped him into a whole new stratosphere.

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man (Official Music Video) ft. Elton John - YouTube Watch On

Recent projects Watt has helped deliver include Foreign Tongues by the Rolling Stones, The Boys of Dungeon Lane by Paul McCartney, and Dark Matter by Pearl Jam. It’s a list of rock legends that would intimidate plenty of younger producers, but not Watt. Partly, that's because he recognises a key thread that runs between each artist.

“They all have an overwhelming kindness,” he explained. “All the great achievers are kind to the people they work with. They go over and beyond to make sure everyone feels good.

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"They come down to your level. Or they invite you up to theirs. People ask that all the time: ‘How the fuck are you giving the guys suggestions?’ Because that’s what you’re paid to do. What the fuck else are you there for?”

On how he wins artists' trust in the first place, Watt added: "This is a results-based business, it's that simple. If they’re happy and they’re jumping up and down about the art that they made, that’s the reason I do what I do. I don’t know if that’s the reason why I get hired, but I like to think they’re happy with the sound I make.”