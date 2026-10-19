“There are some songs that we made for a specific reason. They’re hard for me to listen to”: Producer Andrew Watt on Ozzy Osbourne’s unreleased final recordings and his last meetings with the legendary singer

Andrew Watt, the producer of Ozzy Osbourne’s last two albums, has confirmed the existence of previously unreleased Ozzy tracks and revealed details of the last hours that he and the singer spent together.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Watt also talked about how his work with Ozzy opened the door for him to produce other high profile rock artists including Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

Watt’s comments suggest that the unreleased Ozzy tracks were recorded with a particular project in mind.

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He told Rolling Stone: “There are some songs that we made for a specific reason. And, yeah, that’s all I can say.”

He added: “They’re hard for me to listen to.”

Watt had worked with Ozzy on the 2020 album Ordinary Man and the 2022 follow-up Patient Number 9. The latter turned out to be the final album released in Osbourne’s lifetime.

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (Official Audio - Full Length) ft. Jeff Beck - YouTube Watch On

Osbourne died on 22 July 2025 at the age of 76. He had given his farewell performance on stage at the Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham just 17 days earlier.

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Watt revealed that he spent time with Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne on the eve of that show.

He recalled: “The night before the concert, I actually went in Birmingham with Sharon and a couple of people to go get a curry, and I was texting with Ozzy. He was in his hotel room, and he was, like, ‘Come to the hotel, come to the hotel.’

“I was sitting with Sharon and we were both like, ‘He has a big day tomorrow. Maybe I shouldn’t go, ’cause he’ll get excited and everything.’ But [Ozzy] was, like, ‘No, you’re coming to the hotel. You are coming.’ So I went. I brought a curry with me and sat with him. And he was drawing like he usually does, and we sat and we listened to the stuff that we’d made, and made notes.

“That and the next day were the last times I got to see him. But we had a beautiful listening session and talked about a lot of stuff.”

In the Rolling Stone interview, Watt also acknowledged how his connection to Ozzy transformed his career, in much the same way that Ozzy had given a platform to guitarists from Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde.

Watt stated: “If Ozzy Osbourne chose you, he gave you a career. I always loved rock music, but I was a pop producer before he chose to let me stand next to him. And then I got to do all these amazing things after. But he was the first one. And… he chose Randy Rhoads, He chose Zakk Wylde [and] Jake E. Lee.”