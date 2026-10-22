“This is just the beginning of a bigger journey”: Daft Punk are back together as Lego minifigures, and an official Alive 2007 pyramid stage set is on the way

It feels like a Daft Punk collaboration with Lego has been on the cards for years, which is probably because it has.

Back in 2020, Patrick Harboun and his son entered a recreation of the duo’s iconic Alive 2007 tour pyramid into the Lego Ideas Music To Our Ears competition, which it eventually won. Now, five years later, the set is going into production.

“This all started as a creative escape during lockdown between my son and I because of our shared love of Daft Punk and Lego building,” says Harboun. “We never dared imagine it would take off in this way. Watching our passion project become part of an official collaboration is an incredible experience, and it's a reminder of what makes the Lego Ideas community so special. That a simple idea, shared by fans, really can become something much bigger.”

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

The new set forms part of a wider partnership between Lego and Daft Punk, which will cover “product, content and brand experiences”. This is being launched with a short video, which shows a console being built around Daft Punk minifigures in a holographic landscape.

DAFT PUNK™ has entered the LEGO® universe - YouTube Watch On

The clip features two tracks from Daft Punk’s back catalogue – Voyager and Human After All – which the duo – Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter – selected with the team at Lego. As well as the pyramid set, we can also expect the collaboration to yield “a mashup of surprising events and content that crosses music, culture and creative spaces.”

"What makes this partnership so special is the enduring appeal both brands share,” says Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at the Lego Group. “Like the Lego brand, Daft Punk inspires generations through creativity, innovation and a deep connection with fans. We’re excited to build on these foundations to reimagine the Daft Punk legacy in a fresh and unexpected way, creating something unique that resonates with fans across all ages.

“This is just the beginning of a bigger journey – a creative collab made for fans ready to lose themselves to play.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter might have called time on Daft Punk in 2021, but the end of the band certainly didn’t mean the end of the brand. Since then we’ve had reissues of both Homework and Random Access Memories, and the Daft Punk Experience came to the Fortnite video game in 2025.

No release date has yet been set for the Lego pyramid stage, but we’re told to expect more details on the collaboration next year.