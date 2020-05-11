Daft Punk’s Alive 2007 pyramid is now a Lego set, and you might be able to buy it

Daft Punk’s Alive 2007 tour pyramid set has gone down in electronic music history, and now, thanks to the brick building skills of a father and son, it’s been immortalised in Lego .

Long-time Daft Punk fan Patrick Harbourn came up with the idea when he spotted the Lego Ideas Music To Our Ears competition, for which master builders were encouraged to create a new Lego set based on the theme of music. His pyramid, which he created with his 8-year-old son in a bid to keep themselves busy during lockdown, is now one of 10 finalists.

(Image credit: Lego Ideas)

These 10 projects are currently being voted on by fans - voting closes today - and are also being considered by the Lego Ideas Review Board with an eye on turning one of them into a set that you can actually buy. Other sets competing for victory include ones devoted to Gorillaz, Queen and the Fender Stratocaster.