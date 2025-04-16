They’re [heavily rumoured to be] back… Could Daft Punk be reforming for a residency inside Fortnite?

Let’s face it. After surprising everyone with their break-up in 2021 (just when everyone was begging for a sequel to Random Access Memories, they instead decided to never make music again) it wouldn’t be out of character for the subsequent and much-longed for Daft Punk reunion is happening inside a videogame rather than a recording studio.

That’s the head-scratching prospect being touted by FNBRintel, a similarly faceless source of hot Fortnite rumours, whose predictions of upcoming Fortnite events and new season contents have previously been right on the money.

And it’s safe to say that their prediction, delivered via socials, has got games fans excited, AND has crossed the streams into the music world where we’ve been wondering daily just what the shiny-headed duo have been up to and what they might turn their hand to next.

Game on

Fortnite is, of course, a monster. Being to all intents and purposes a videogame – and a first-person shooter at that – it’s now more of a ‘platform’ in its own right, free to play across mobile phones and games consoles (and thereby enticing in millions of downloads and players as a result) while offering countless digital-only, money-for-nothing weapons, costumes and dance moves for purchase within the game.

And every 90 days or so its makers, Epic Games, revamp the game, adding new landscapes to play in and new special guest stars to appear at an in-game gig, and then sticking around to fight against or at least lend their likeness to more outfits and trinkets.

While the inner workings of such deals remain under wraps, it’s a fact that the in-game gig by Travis Scott was witnessed by 12.3 million fans – almost nine times as many as the total number set to enjoy Oasis across their 17 record-breaking gigs this summer – and thus represented a significant payday for the star.

Right now, for example, the game plays home to Sabrina Carpenter, offering an unlockable Sabrina Carpenter outfit, themed cosmetics, and Jam Tracks like Juno and Nonsense via the Season 8 Music Pass.

And with the artists involved seemingly only having to lend the rights to their likeness and their music to take part, it really is money for nothing.

Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter - Wish You Were Here - YouTube Watch On

And given that Daft Punk circa 2025 aren't exactly busy at the best of times, and their level of bankability via their mystique and reputation (and the publicity such a deal would secure) it’s safe to say that Epic Games would be willing to pay a hefty price to have them on board.

But while it sounds like a gift horse and a surefire deal, remember that both Epic and what remains of the Daft Punk publicity machine are yet to break any kind of official cover on the topic.

Will the carefully hand-fed rumour mongers be right again? Watch this space.