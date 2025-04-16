They’re [heavily rumoured to be] back… Could Daft Punk be reforming for a residency inside Fortnite?

News
By published

Forget festivals and albums. The big (ro)bucks are to be made by making an appearance in one of today’s biggest video games

Daft Punk
(Image credit: Getty Images/Karl Walter)

Let’s face it. After surprising everyone with their break-up in 2021 (just when everyone was begging for a sequel to Random Access Memories, they instead decided to never make music again) it wouldn’t be out of character for the subsequent and much-longed for Daft Punk reunion is happening inside a videogame rather than a recording studio.

That’s the head-scratching prospect being touted by FNBRintel, a similarly faceless source of hot Fortnite rumours, whose predictions of upcoming Fortnite events and new season contents have previously been right on the money.

And it’s safe to say that their prediction, delivered via socials, has got games fans excited, AND has crossed the streams into the music world where we’ve been wondering daily just what the shiny-headed duo have been up to and what they might turn their hand to next.

Game on

Fortnite is, of course, a monster. Being to all intents and purposes a videogame – and a first-person shooter at that – it’s now more of a ‘platform’ in its own right, free to play across mobile phones and games consoles (and thereby enticing in millions of downloads and players as a result) while offering countless digital-only, money-for-nothing weapons, costumes and dance moves for purchase within the game.

And every 90 days or so its makers, Epic Games, revamp the game, adding new landscapes to play in and new special guest stars to appear at an in-game gig, and then sticking around to fight against or at least lend their likeness to more outfits and trinkets.

While the inner workings of such deals remain under wraps, it’s a fact that the in-game gig by Travis Scott was witnessed by 12.3 million fans – almost nine times as many as the total number set to enjoy Oasis across their 17 record-breaking gigs this summer – and thus represented a significant payday for the star.

Right now, for example, the game plays home to Sabrina Carpenter, offering an unlockable Sabrina Carpenter outfit, themed cosmetics, and Jam Tracks like Juno and Nonsense via the Season 8 Music Pass.

And with the artists involved seemingly only having to lend the rights to their likeness and their music to take part, it really is money for nothing.

Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter - Wish You Were Here - YouTube Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter - Wish You Were Here - YouTube
Watch On

And given that Daft Punk circa 2025 aren't exactly busy at the best of times, and their level of bankability via their mystique and reputation (and the publicity such a deal would secure) it’s safe to say that Epic Games would be willing to pay a hefty price to have them on board.

But while it sounds like a gift horse and a surefire deal, remember that both Epic and what remains of the Daft Punk publicity machine are yet to break any kind of official cover on the topic.

Will the carefully hand-fed rumour mongers be right again? Watch this space.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands

"No one phoned me. They never contacted me and I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to bother contacting them either'": Ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died aged 73

“I called out to Mutt and said, ‘How about this?’... It was a complete fluke": How Def Leppard created a rock anthem - with a little bit of divine intervention

“Chinese Democracy was a boring record. But calling it Guns N' Roses was not honest. It was totally a solo record”: GN’R’s ex manager takes aim at Axl Rose

See more latest
Most Popular
Axl Rose ,of the US band Gun&#039;s Roses, performs during their concert part of the Chinese Democracy Tour at the Mane Garrincha Stadium on March 7, 2010
“Chinese Democracy was a boring record. But calling it Guns N' Roses was not honest. It was totally a solo record”: GN’R’s ex manager takes aim at Axl Rose
Chase Bliss Brothers AM
“Instead of labouring over a perfect recreation, we decided to make an expanded counterpart”: Chase Bliss teams up with Mike Piera for Analog Man collab based on the legendary King Of Tone
Fender Player II Modified Series
“It’s about delivering the most in-demand mods straight from the factory”: Fender hot-rods itself as the Player II Modified Series rolls out the upgrades – and it got IDLES to demo them
Jim Root
“For some reason, the post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root of Slipknot”: Sweetwater mailed a metal fan's Jackson guitar to a metal legend
Les Binks Judas Priest
"No one phoned me. They never contacted me and I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to bother contacting them either'": Ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died aged 73
Alesis Strata Club
With the same mesh-head playability and powerful new Strata module as its bigger brothers, Alesis Strata Club brings a new compact form to its best-selling range
Some small children with guitars
“An incredible experience that went beyond just teaching music”: The UK’s biggest free music making weekend is extended to four days
The Harley Benton DIY guitar kit challenge is judged by a panel of experts and offers Thomann vouchers for top three builds.
“This time it’s all about creativity… Go crazy. Do whatever you wanna do with it”: Budding luthiers, assemble! Harley Benton’s DIY Kit Challenge is now open and there are prizes to be won
Singer Joey Ramone (1951 - 2001), of American punk group The Ramones, backstage at the Paradise Theater (now the Paradise Rock Club) in Boston, Massachusetts, 22nd March 1978. In the background are bassist Dee Dee Ramone (1951 - 2002, centre) and drummer Tommy Ramone (1949 - 2014).
"At first the tension was unbelievable. Johnny was really cold, Dee Dee was OK but Joey was a sweetheart": The story of the Ramones' recording of Baby I Love You
Universal Audio&#039;s Woodrow &#039;55 plugin on a computer screen
"This is the amp that defined what electric guitar sounds like": Universal Audio releases its UAFX Woodrow '55 pedal as a plugin, putting an "American classic" in your DAW