Sabrina Carpenter is set to be the next music star to appear within global video game phenomenon Fortnite
Get set for a short 'n' sweet gig and your chance to buy lots of things that don’t exist
It’s ironic that the ultimate accolade for any big music star in the 2020s – the real indicator that you’ve truly made it – is being invited to appear in a video game.
But given that so-called interactive entertainment now outgrosses both the music and movie industries put together, that’s the state of play in 2025. And the latest music celeb who seems set to ‘cross the streams’ is Sabrina Carpenter who, it’s predicted, will be taking over as the resident (entirely virtual) Festival act when the entirely virtual pop star Hatsune Miku’s residency ends on 8 April.
Hey, at least Sabrina Carpenter ‘exists’, eh?
So far the announcement of the next in-game music act is still under wraps but given that it’s already started to include Carpenter-themed in-game items and furniture (yes, even in the virtual world the roadies need to get the stage ready before the act shows up) keen Fortnite watchers are already certain that Carpenter will be next.
Certainly, the arrival of a Sennheiser MD445 microphone capsule, adapted with a Sennheiser HHA-SSH adapter, fitted to a Shure GLXD transmitter (and featuring Carpenter’s famous sparkle finish and lipstick kiss logo) has rather given the game away.
Virtual gigs. Real money
Looks like the real big bucks in music now come from lucrative deals with platforms such as Roblox, The Sandbox and – biggest of all – first-person-shooter-turned-platform Fortnite.
The game – available for free across multiple formats including mobile phones – regularly features new seasons, unlocking new playable characters, in-game items and – most intriguingly for music and media watchers – an appearance by a new music act who appears within the game, performing unlockable songs (requiring the completion of in-game achievements) while selling in-game wares such as outfits and dance moves.
Yes, that’s real money, being exchanged for things that only exist in a video game. Get used to it.
And while the game itself is free, it's that player penchant for the purchase of in-game costumes, weapons and dance-based ‘emotes’ that’s driving this multi-million dollar industry forward to the degree that its makers fell out with platform giants Apple due to the eye-watering hundreds of millions in 30% fees they were having to part with to remain on their devices.
This is the entertainment business on a whole new scale.
Money for nothing
And Epic Games, Fortnite’s makers and owners, are now no strangers to making music deals with their in-game appearances a tried and tested formula which tempts in fans who’ve yet to dip a tentative toe into their purchase-packed virtual world.
Previously the game has hosted Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Eminem (who appeared alongside Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and the late Juice WRLD)… Yes, anything is possible in Fortnite.
And it’s not just straight up pop that features. The game has also seen gigs from EDM’s Marshmello, reggaeton star Karol G and even Metallica who not only performed a gig but became fightable characters on the game’s Battle Stage.
Biggest of all however was the gig by Travis Scott which was watched by 12.3 million fans – that’s almost nine times as many as the total number set to enjoy Oasis across their 17 record-breaking summer gigs.
And, given that Scott merely had to provide permission to use his likeness (before spending the rest of the day working out where to spend his earnings) one has to wonder why any band bothers getting in a bus at all these days.
If the fans are right, Sabrina Carpenter’s Fortnite Festival will kick off in-game 8 April.
Meet you by the lost property.
