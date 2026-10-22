Until now, you'd be most likely to see Martin Garrix behind a pair of CDJs or a mixing desk, but with the release of his next project, the chart-topping dutch DJ and producer will be stepping behind the microphone for the first time.

Due for release in March 2027, the record finds the globe-trotting EDM superstar reinventing himself on what Garrix is calling his "debut pop album": Marty. Joined by a stacked roster of collaborators that includes Madonna, Ed Sheeran, U2 and Aitana, the project is a backwards glance at Garrix's career so far, an introspective and personal statement that borrows its name from his first ever DJ alias, DJ Marty.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for most of my life, I still feel like I’m just at the beginning," Garrix said in a press release. "That’s really what this album is about – growth, moving through different chapters of life, and understanding that the love we give and the energy we put out into the world don’t just disappear when we’re gone. I want to take people with me on that journey and let them experience all those different stages of growth alongside me.”

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Eyebrows may be raised at Garrix's decision to dub Marty his "debut" pop album, having released his actual debut album Sentia in 2022. Though this latest project is softer, slower and more vocal-led, longtime fans will be pleased to know that Garrix hasn't strayed too far from familiar territory: the usual soaring trance synths, pumping kick drums and anthemic vibes are all present and correct.

This Dream Of You - YouTube Watch On

For the first time, though, Garrix will be singing solo on the project, contributing lead vocals to four of the album's tracks, two of which have already been released: Catharina, a tribute to his mother, and This Dream of You. Bono, who acted as a co-writer, has reportedly helped Garrix polish his vocals, coaching him on delivery and technique while offering opinions on early demos – Garrix told Rolling Stone he soaked up the U2 frontman's advice "like a sponge".

Admitting that singing was "very far" out of his comfort zone, Garrix said that he'd previously been too nervous to record his own vocals, opting to write parts for guest vocalists instead. "To be honest, the reason I [hadn’t] done it is because I was very comfortable," he concedes. "I was just like, ‘Okay, I’ll just write for others if other people sing.’"

Ultimately, though, using his own voice became a necessity. “There are some very personal songs on the album. It’d be weird if somebody sang a song about my mom."

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Several of the singles from Marty have already been released, including Fireflies, a linkup with U2 that marks the first time all four members of the group have appeared on a Garrix track, and Repeat It, a Sheeran collaboration that the ginger-haired Brit described as his "first EDM tune".

Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran - Repeat It (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Fusing Garrix's signature style of euphoric EDM with rousing and autobiographical dance-pop, the 14-track album marks the artist's 30th birthday and reflects on his journey so far, through growing up in the spotlight and navigating the perils of fame to his current status as one of the world's most popular DJs and producers.

Garrix found success at a remarkably young age. Touring internationally by the age of 16, his breakthrough track Animals came out when he was only 17 years old, reaching number one on Beatport and hitting charts across Europe. As is often the case, Garrix's preternatural talents raised some suspicion from cynical listeners, as he told DuJour in 2017.

"At first, people in the industry assumed I didn’t make my own shit. That pissed me off because of course I make all my own stuff," he said. "So I would do live streams and production tutorials on the Internet to get rid of that stigma and to prove to everyone that I make my own music."

Any doubts around the authenticity of Garrix's productions were soon put to bed, thanks in part to our very own Future Music Magazine, who visited the producer in the studio in 2014 to document him breaking down Animals in FL Studio. (Watch that video below.)

Martin Garrix's Marty is due for release March 5, 2027 via Darkroom Records and his own label STMPD RCRDS.