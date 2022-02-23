Daft Punk return (sort of) with 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Homework and classic gig stream

Daft Punk was playing at your house, but you might have missed it…

Daft Punk
(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Exactly a year after the surprise news that they were to split, Daft Punk have confounded expectations again by announcing a 25th anniversary reissue of Homework, their debut album, and a one-off Twitch stream of a pre-helmets gig from 1997.

Roland TR-909

(Image credit: Future)

Daft Punk's Homework turns 25: discover the gear and production techniques behind the sound

Sadly, it looks like you won’t get another chance to check out the gig, which was filmed at Los Angeles nightclub The Mayan. There’s no longer any evidence of it on Daft Punk’s Twitch channel, and no indication that it will return.

The 25th anniversary Homework reissue is very much available, though: this features both the original album and a disc of remixes. You can listen to it on streaming services now or pre-order it on vinyl.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter signalled the end of Daft Punk by posting a video, Epilogue, on their YouTube page on 22 February 2021. This contains a title card saying ‘1993-2021’. No reason for the split was given.

In August 2021 it was confirmed that Thomas Bangalter would provide the music for Mythologies, a new ballet that’s being co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj.

