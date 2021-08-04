Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter set to return to ‘dance’ music… with a ballet score

When Daft Punk confirmed their split earlier this year, one of the first questions was what the two members of the electronic music duo - Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter - would do next.

Well, we now have half of the answer; it’s been confirmed that Bangalter will provide the music for Mythologies, a new ballet that’s being co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj.

Set to run from 1 to 10 July 2022 at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux, this will feature 10 dancers from each company and, based on an English translation from French, see choreographer Angelin Preljocaj “explore contemporary rituals and the founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.

We’re guessing this is going to mean something other than acidic 303 basslines and booming 909 kicks, but you never know. Musical direction will be provided by Romain Dumas.