“It became clear there was a link between the kids that I grew up with and the difficulties that young men are facing today”: Pete Townshend on how a new version of Quadrophenia moved him to tears

So Quadrophenia... You’ve heard the album, seen the film (probably a few times). There’s even been a classical version. Now here comes the ballet.

Unlikely as it may sound but Pete Townshend’s rock opera, set during the mid-60s mod era has been turned into a dance production that premieres at Plymouth’s Theatre Royal in a couple of weeks.

Townshend has been interviewed for a Guardian feature about the ballet. It was he who suggested the idea to his wife, the classical musician and writer Rachel Fuller, who then sketched out a plan with Royal Ballet dancer Natalie Harrison, the project's Creative Director.

The Who songwriter seems to be impressed by what has been cooked up between them and the cast. “I was struck by the fact that I was being drawn back to my mid-20s by these boys, who had a physical way of expressing the missing lyrics,” he says of the dancers. “It felt like it was drawn from deep inside these young dancers. And I found it incredibly moving.”

1979 Quadrophenia Official Trailer 1 Universal Studios - YouTube Watch On

One thing that has needed adjusting are the clothes. As you can imagine, quite difficult to cavort around the stage in the tight-fitting suits Jimmy and his pals preferred. Paul Smith may have designed the costumes, but adjustments have had to be made – gussets have been added under the arms and in the trousers to accommodate the dancers’ muscular thighs.

One interesting thing to note – the ballet is set, not in 1965 but in the modern day.

“It became clear there was a link between the kids that I grew up with and the similar issues, frustrations, difficulties that young men are facing today,” says Townshend. “The world is in a dangerous place at the moment.”

“It’s being brought into the modern day by the dancers. There are a couple of times when I’ve had tears in my eyes,” the guitarist, who turned 80 this week, admits. “And that’s not because I’m listening to my own music, it’s because it feels like it belongs to this new gang.”

After Plymouth, Quadrophenia: The Ballet is touring, in Edinburgh, Southampton, London and Salford until July 19. For more information and tickets click here.