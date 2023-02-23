Want to hear Daft Punk’s ‘vocoder tests’? They’re included on the 10th anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories

On its release in 2013, Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories was hailed as both the saviour of the album format and its last hurrah. Ultimately, it was probably neither, but you’ll soon be able to relive the undeniable excitement that accompanied the arrival of RAM with a 10th anniversary reissue that includes 35 minutes of new music.

These additional tracks feature on the third disc of the forthcoming triple-vinyl set (a double-CD package and streaming release are also coming) and include demos, outtakes and, um, the vocoder tests from Lose Yourself To Dance, the album’s second second single.

Whether these will stand up to repeated listening remains to be seen but, of course, you do also get the full original album, complete with monster hit Get Lucky, which features Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, and contributions on other tracks from the likes of Giorgio Moroder, Julian Casablancas, Paul Williams, Panda Bear and Todd Edwards.

A Lose Yourself To Dance poster and a 16-page booklet are also included.

It’s now been almost exactly two years since Daft Punk split up, but since then the band have reissued debut album Homework and joined TikTok, so it certainly doesn’t feel like they’ve gone away completely. Thomas Bangalter, one half of the duo, has also announced his first solo album, Mythologies, a 90-minute orchestral score for a ballet of the same name.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the other member of Daft Punk, has yet to confirm any solo projects.

The 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories will be released on 12 May. It’s available for pre-order via the Daft Punk (opens in new tab) website.

Random Access Memories 10th anniversary edition tracklist