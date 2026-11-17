Miranda Lambert is up for Producer of the Year, becoming only the third ever female nominee

The Grammy nominations are in for 2027 and it’s very much a case of girls on top.

For the first time ever in the awards’ 68-year history, the six artists with the most nominations are all women. Raye leads the way with no less than eleven, in various categories for herself, her third album This Music May Contain Hope and its lead single Where Is My Husband?

Following her is the critics’ (and U2’s) favourite Rosalia, with nine nominations. Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert have six each. The artist who in recent years has normally led the way – Taylor Swift – this year has to make do with just four.

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As for the guys, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas are nominated in five categories, along with Olivia Dean.

And just in case you assumed that the Grammys have completely ignored good ol’ fashioned groups – three of them are nominated in the Best New Artist category: Geese, The Womack Sisters and Angine De Poitrine.

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One interesting subplot in this year’s Grammys could be the Producer of the Year category. That’s not one that usually commands much attention, but this year could be very different – one of the nominees is a woman: Miranda Lambert.

Lambert is only the third ever female nominee in that category, after Linda Perry in 2019 and Janet Jackson (alongside Jam and Lewis) in 1990. And given that Lambert produced the biggest-selling song in the US this year, Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas and Langley’s accompanying Dandelion album, you’d have to assume she has a pretty good chance of winning.

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There is not enough space here to go into the reasons why women have traditionally been conspicuous by their absence at the top of end of producing. But it is an absence – according to the nonprofit organisation We Are Moving The Needle, only 3.2% of key technical credits in Grammy production categories have been given to female or non-binary people.

Away from the top end, things are slightly better. Curiously, in the field of electronic music, women are far better represented: Suzanne Ciani, Daphne Oram, Delia Darbyshire and Wendy Carlos are all bona fide electronic icons, and the likes of Maya Jane Coles, Sister Bliss and Charlotte De Witte (to pluck out just three names) have all been a presence on the dance scene for many years.

Anyway, come February we’ll find out whether Lambert can shatter this particular glass ceiling.