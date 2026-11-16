“Can’t kill rock n’ roll”: Rick Rubin’s simple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech as Chili Peppers pay their own playful tribute

Rick Rubin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night and one of the many bands he’s produced over the years paid tribute in their own inimitable way.

They were the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who took to the stage at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles and played Give It Away… all dressed as the producer himself, in orange-tinted shades and white, shock-haired, balding Rubin wigs.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (all dressed as Rick Rubin)- Give It Away @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony - YouTube Watch On

Rubin was introduced to the stage by Neil Young who gave a lengthy speech detailing the producer’s long and varied career. By way of contrast, Rubin’s acceptance was simplicity itself: “Can’t kill rock and roll” was his gnomic response.

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It was just one of a number of unexpected moments during the evening. U2 – who aren’t being inducted but who do have a new album to promote – opened the show with Silencio from Carnaval De Luz, flanked by dancers in riot helmets and shields. Then the actor Bob Odenkirk (aka Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) inducted Oasis saying he listens to them every day before he goes on set. Odenkirk asked rhetorically: “Anybody surprised they didn’t show up? It would have been out of character if they had. I would have been worried about them.”

Iron Maiden at least had the excuse of being on tour in Australia (though it’s doubtful they would have turned up anyway, given the way they’ve criticised the Hall Of Fame over the years). Jack Black induced them: “Has there ever been a band who has rocked this hard for this long?” he demanded. “The answer is no!”

Then, by way of tribute, he brought on a supergroup you could never have dreamed up: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Rage Against the Machine, Brad Wilk, John 5, and on vocals St. Vincent. They collectively charged through The Trooper.

And then there was Phil Collins, who was introduced to the stage by Travis Barker. Coming on stage with the aid of two canes, the Genesis drummer was visibly emotional, though he punctured the moment slightly by saying: “I’m really not as bad as it looks, you know.”

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Collins ended his speech by thanking his assistant Lindsay Evans - “Without her, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be in a box, six feet under,” he said, adding: “You haven’t heard the last of me, I can promise you that.”

That was followed by a performance of In The Air Tonight by Cynthia Erivo, with Barker behind the kit, clearly fulfilling a dream as he walloped that mid-song fill. Collins clearly appreciated it; the 75-year-old got up and applauded - without the aid of his canes.