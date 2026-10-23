“Albums are so important... to come from a place where it’s all about singles and chasing the next thing, I just feel so grateful to be recognised”: Raye wins the 2026 Mercury Prize

Raye has won the 2026 Mercury Music Prize, for her second album This Music May Contain Hope.

The 17-track, 73-minute opus, which in old money would have surely been classified as a double, was certainly ambitious. Mixing big band jazz, funk and pop, it’s divided into four parts and, for full effect, very much needs to be listened to from start to finish. And yet there’s nothing difficult or obscure about it – it also contained an internationally successful lead single in Where Is My Husband?

Raye herself was at last night’s ceremony in Newcastle to accept the award. Referencing her early years on a major label, before she went independent, she said: “Albums are so important, and not to be bitter – because I feel like I’m mostly at peace with my past – but to come from a place where it’s all about singles and chasing the next thing, I just feel so grateful to be recognised.”

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She also addressed the central theme of the record: “Hope is a very cheesy word, especially for us British people; we don’t do that deep stuff like that, but hope is something we all need… so I hope that message comes across to anyone who needs it.”

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It’s the second year in a row that the Mercury panel – which contains a motley collection of broadcasters, writers, music consultants and some musicians themselves – has given the prize to an established mainstream artist.

One could argue that like Sam Fender last year, Raye hardly needs the Mercury to fit alongside the six Brits and sundry other awards on her mantelpiece. You could also argue that some of the, er, less illustrious winners have often promptly disappeared into obscurity, which hardly reflects well on the Mercury – whatever happened to 2015’s winner Benjamin Clementine? Or Speech Dabelle (2009)?

Anyway, the judging panel said of This Music May Contain Hope: “Raye displays real imagination and scope in showing what an album can be, going beyond any one style or genre to realise her vision. The judges agreed that Raye’s superb album will serve as a huge inspiration for years to come.”

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Raye came out on top over albums by Paul McCartney (The Boys Of Dungeon Lane), and previous winners in the shape of Suede (for Antidepressants) and Dave (The Boy Who Played Harp). Spare a thought, though, for Florence Welch and her machine. One of the UK’s most consistently successful artists over the past two decades, the South Londoner has now been nominated for the Mercury five times and has yet to win. Maybe next time?