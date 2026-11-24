Quite apart from all the new music there is to be found on the GTA VI soundtrack, D’Angelo fans have been given an unexpected early Christmas present in the form of a hitherto-unheard new track from the late singer that features within the game.

You can hear the posthumous track, called Kamikazi, on WorldWide FM, one of GTA VI's many radio stations, and it's now been given an official release, too.

D'Angelo, Slingbaum - Kamikazi (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

D’Angelo has some history with Rockstar Games, GTA's developer. Back in 2018 he contributed a brand new track, Unshaken, to the soundtrack of Red Dead Redemption 2. He was, apparently, on good terms with the development team at the company, and a report by Vulture indicates that he approved Kamikazi for use in GTA VI before his death.

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The song was written by D'Angelo, co-lead artist Terry Slingbaum (a multi-instrumentalist) and drummer Yussef Hayes. It began life as as loose sketch made by D'Angelo and co-producer Ben Kane.

In fact, Slingbaum only became involved in 2024, when D'Angelo pitched Kamikazi to GTA VI soundtrack director Tony Mesones. The two musicians ended up working on the song across multiple studios, usually during the early hours of the morning to suit D'Angelo's nocturnal habits.

“One of his favorite games was to hear me do something he liked on guitar, ask me to show him how I did it, then casually come back and play it 50 times better than me," Slingbaum tells Vulture. "It was usually something that had taken me years to get down.”

Notably, Kamikazi has two drum tracks – one panned left and the other right. These were played by the late, great James Gadson and Yussef Dayes, who's posted about the making of the song on Instagram.

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"In 2024 I had a call from Rashad Smith [a programmer on Kamikazi] and Slingbaum letting me know that D wanted myself and one of my favourite drummers James Gadson to lay drums on what is now Kamikazi," he says. "Myself panned to the left and James Gadson to the right. One of those moments you dream of, when your favourite musician wants to collaborate with you.

"Truly honoured, we fulfilled D’Angelo’s vision of getting this out in the world and from the bottom of my heart, we thank you D’Angelo for blessing the universe with sounds and healing and soul that has brought great beauty to the Earth".

Addressing the late singer, he adds: "I knew of the detail and care you took with your art, and I’m deeply honoured you invited me to be part of this creation".

D'Angelo died of pancreatic cancer in October 2025 at the tragically young age of 51. He released only three albums during his lifetime, his final one being 2014’s Black Messiah, but there is rumoured to be enough material in his unreleased vault for a ‘new’ album of original songs, as well as a covers album and a collection of B sides.

One particularly intriguing track that's been teased is a cover of Sly and the Family Stone's Hot Fun in the Summertime, which D'Angelo apparently signed off on and is said to feature both Michael Jackson and Mary J Blige.