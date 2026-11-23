Sonicware is a Japanese manufacturer known for turning out generously priced but impressively versatile hardware for electronic music-makers.

CyDrums is a prime example: released in early 2025, we described this portable wavetable drum synth as packed with "more than you might ever wish for to experiment with, and as much depth as you dare dive into" in our four-star review.

Almost two years on from its release, Sonicware has seen fit to repackage the synth into a new groovebox format for its oddly-named second generation, CyDrums' (pronounced CyDrums Dash).

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Available to pre-order now, CyDrums' squeezes the deep wavetable engine found in its predecessor into new hardware built for hands-on sequencing and live performance, borrowing the eight-track sequencer from the Deconstruct MINIMAL groovebox released at Superbooth 2026.

Said sequencer stores 128 patterns, each with four 16-step variations that can be chained into sequences of up to 64 steps or triggered as fills, with substeps, microtiming, parameter locks, trigger conditions and unquantized live recording all on offer. The FEEL feature, carried over from MINIMAL, introduces subtle timing drift and pitch modulation to humanize grooves.

CyDrums' sound engine is largely the same as its namesake's. Sounds are built from dual wavetable oscillators plus Noise and Tick sources, combined into 23 preset structures for different instruments, covering kicks, snares, toms, cymbals, synths and more.

Each track gets a filter with six types, an amp envelope with distortion, reverb and delay sends and three modulation sources, and there are 280 preset sounds and 16 drum kits onboard. You can sample via the line input or over USB and import your own files, and there are 32 storage slots onboard for mono samples of up to four seconds in length.

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As you'd expect from a performance-focused groovebox, there are plenty of ways to manipulate a beat in real time: the LIVE ROLL triggers drum rolls and stutter glitches on the fly, while four performance knobs let you apply tape-style vari-speed and sequencer randomization, along with a DJ-style master filter and five master effects.

CyDrums′ | Performance Drum Synthesizer [Official Performance Demo] - YouTube Watch On

CyDrums' may have gained a new sequencer, but a few features from the original have been dropped, trading some of the depth of its predecessor for a more accessible and performance-ready workflow and a lower price.

The original's 1.5-inch OLED screen has been swapped for a six-character LED display, though most of the parameters are now mapped to dedicated knobs. You only get 32 wavetables – half the amount found in CyDrums – and the original's 22 insert effects have been stripped back as well. The pads no longer respond to velocity or pressure, and there's no longer a microphone on board.

On the back you'll find a stereo line input and output, a headphone out and 3.5mm TRS MIDI in and out, which can also be used for analogue sync. CyDrums' doubles as a USB audio interface and runs on mains power or six AA batteries, but the power adapter is sold separately.

Sonicware CyDrums' is available to preorder now for an introductory price of $299/£269/€329, with units shipping in January.

Find out more on Sonicware's website.