Donny Osmond is not a name you’ve probably thought much about for quite some time. But the ex-child star is still with us and still performing – in fact, he has a run of UK arena shows in January.

Unless you were a fan, the Osmonds name always came with a faint whiff of embarrassment. Aside from Crazy Horses (an undeniable pop rock classic), their records were middle-of-the-road anodyne fare. Whilst contemporaries the Jackson 5 were seen as hip and funky, the Osmonds were their naff showbizzy white imitators.

This clearly rankles the 68-year-old singer. Indeed, in an interview he’s given to the Guardian to promote his upcoming tour, he’s tried to put the record straight regarding who came first. “We were the first boyband,” he insists. “We were before the Jackson 5.”

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And he makes his point with a rather touching story from when the two bands first encountered each other. “The first time I met the Jackson 5, we were in Toronto performing, and they were performing the next night,” he remembers.

“They flew in a day early to watch our show. I looked stage right and Michael was peeking around the corner watching me. But what happened afterwards was pretty darn amazing. We were in our hotel room and, Joe and Katherine (the Jacksons’ parents) were sitting on the sofa with my mom and dad. I can see it like it was yesterday.”

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Apparently, each member of the two family groups instinctively sought out their contemporary, from oldest to youngest. “So Jackie and Alan were talking, Wayne and Tito were talking, Jermaine and Merrill, Marlon and Jay. And Donny and Michael were nowhere to be found.”

So where were they? “We were in the other room playing with our toys, trying to be kids. We were 13 or 14. Mike and I talked about it a lot. We both missed out on a childhood, but we agreed that we made up for it with the excitement of our lives.”

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Apparently Joe Jackson told the Osmonds' dad something that has stayed with Donny all these decades. “Joe disclosed something to my dad that the world doesn’t know about. He said: ‘I used to sit my kids down in front of the Andy Williams Show and say 'You’re going to do that, pointing to us on TV’.”

When the Osmonds’ first hit, One Bad Apple, came out, “everybody said the Osmonds are copying the Jacksons. But actually it was just the opposite.”