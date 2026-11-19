We’ve just got our first listen to Justice’s second song from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI album, and it features vocals from yacht rock legend Michael McDonald.

Titled Starting From Zero, this plays during the opening credits of GTA VI, and perfectly captures the ‘80s vibes that permeate throughout the game. In fact, with its anticipatory Yamaha CP-70 piano progression, it calls to mind a specific song from that decade: Genesis’s Turn It On Again (minus the irregular time signatures), from the band’s 1980 album, Duke.

Whether this is coincidence or an intentional nod we can’t say, but the fact that Justice’s other GTA VI album track, Flower In A Hurricane, also has echoes of a classic ‘80s rock song – in this case Dire Straits’ Money For Nothing – suggests that the French duo (Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay) have definitely been channelling the musical spirit of that era for the project. Indeed, some have noted a whiff of Michael McDonald's own 1986 single Sweet Freedom in there, too.

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Give it a few listens, though, and we suspect that Starting From Zero will reveal an identity all of its own, and might even be a breakout hit. The track hasn’t been officially released yet – it’ll be arriving along with the rest of the GTA VI album on 20 November – but early players of the game have started sharing clips on YouTube.

JUSTICE Ft. Michael McDonald - Starting From Zero | GTA VI INTRO - YouTube Watch On

We’ll have to wait a little longer to hear Justice’s full GTA VI soundtrack, which is being released separately from the aforementioned album of songs, and will land on 11 December.

Don’t expect the duo to become regulars on the video game music scene, though: they said in a recent interview that, although the opportunity to work on the GTA franchise was too good to turn down, they decided pretty soon after starting work on it that this would probably be “the first and last” game score they do.