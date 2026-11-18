Come February it will be 50 years since Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours came out and, in addition to the Apple TV documentary that is set to land around this time, there is also a book.

Ken Caillat was the co-producer of the album and his inside story of the sessions, Making Rumours, is already out. In fact, The i newspaper includes an excerpt from it today.

Caillat had a ringside seat for all the tension and fighting that went on during those sessions, not least between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks who, as we know, were right in the middle of a very bitter and painful break up.

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In the book, the producer recalls one particular session that was emblematic – it was while they were recording the Christine McVie song, You Make Loving Fun. As he recalls, one afternoon Buckingham and Nicks were both in the studio. He had “put some nice rhythm guitar parts in and some nice licks” on the track, whilst she “wanted to do something, too, and, of course, what she did best was sing.”

Caillat writes: “We played around with some ideas, and, eventually, Stevie and Lindsey were sitting on two high stools out in the studio, each of them in front of a microphone, working on background parts, singing: ‘You make lovin’ fun, you make lovin’ fun…’

“When I stopped the tape to rewind it, Stevie suddenly looked at Lindsey and cried out, ‘Fuckk you, asshole! You can go to hell!’ Lindsey responded with a tirade of his own. ‘When we get back to LA, I’m moving out.’”

“’I don’t want to live with you, either!’ They went back and forth, screaming and yelling at each other.”

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Understandably this was very uncomfortable for the producer. “I couldn’t rewind the tape fast enough,” he recalled. “When I got to the beginning of the tape, I hit ‘record’. Stevie and Lindsey looked at each other. Then they turned towards their microphones and, right on cue, right in the middle of a fight, they nailed their parts. ‘You make lovin’ fun, you make lovin’ fun…’”

“What just happened? I was flabbergasted,” he writes.

It was the first time he knew that the couple were having serious problems: “I mean, I’d seen Lindsey flirt with other women, and he hadn’t seemed that close with Stevie in the studio, but I just thought that this was how they were,” he writes. “That shows you how naive I was. This back-and-forth fighting, singing, and fighting went on for about a half-hour, and it was contagious. John started fighting with Christine. Soon Stevie and Christine left the room. Finally, everyone who was still in the studio walked outside to get some air.”

Caillat’s book, Making Rumours: The Inside Story Of How Fleetwood Mac Made a Masterpiece, is out now.