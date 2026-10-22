“A musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide”: Apple's long-awaited Fleetwood Mac doc has finally been given a title and release date

The Apple Films Fleetwood Mac documentary, promised for a number of years, has finally been given a release date.

It’s titled Fleetwood Mac: The Chain and will debut on Apple TV on Friday 29 January next year.

The doc has been known to be in development for some time. The band’s official channels flagged up back in 2024 and we’ve known that though Apple has described it as “definitive” it has decided to completely ignore the Peter Green years, when Fleetwood Mac were an all-male group at the forefront of the British blues scene. Instead, its starting point is the entry of Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks into the band’s story in late 1974.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

According to Apple Films, all five members of that lineup have been interviewed for the documentary, including the late Christine McVie. In a statement, it says the film “will explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create enduring masterpieces.

"It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy - a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.”

Fleetwood Mac - The Chain (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The documentary will reveal what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

It should be pointed out that the scheduling for next January is quite deliberate. Early February will see the fiftieth anniversary of Rumours, the album that catapulted the band from well-regarded relics of the late 1960s to superstars.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And for that matter, Fleetwood Mac: The Chain is hardly the first documentary to cover the band's extraordinary story, which, as aficionados will know, encompasses much, much more than Rumours and the breakup of two couples in the band.

The BBC has produced Don’t Stop, which crammed in the whole story from 1967 to 2009 into just one hour. Then there was Unbroken Chain, which did it in just 48 minutes. You also had Destiny Rules, which looked at the band’s reunion with Lindsay Buckingham in the early 2000s and there have been various docs that have looked at the making of Rumours, and the careers of individual members.