“One of our defining cultural moments of recent times”: How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger reunion documentary

It’s been confirmed that Don’t Look Back In Anger, the Oasis documentary that covers their triumphant 2025 reunion is up on streaming platforms from today (9 October).

The film – which was released at cinemas last month – will be available via Hulu and Disney+ in the US and just Disney+ internationally. Unfortunately, there aren’t any free trials happening for either platform at present. So if you missed it at the cinema, you’ll have to take out a subscription of some description. For more details head over to the Disney+ website at disneyplus.com.

In a statement, the Head of Content at Disney+ Angela Jain said: “The great wait is over... as we now bring Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger to as many people as possible through Disney+, and to be doing it with exclusive unseen footage too, is so exciting for fans."

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

"The Oasis reunion has been one of our defining cultural moments of recent times. We have seen how the documentary has resonated with audiences around the world as they celebrate the power of Oasis and music through this evocative and moving reunion story.”

The film has picked up generally positive reviews from the critics, with the Guardian describing it as “highly enjoyable” and adding that it "recollects how effortlessly funny the Gallagher brothers are, like a great comic double act.". The most memorable quip came from Time Out, which dubbed it: “The Last Waltz with parkas”.

The release of the documentary coincides with the announcement of next year’s round of Oasis dates. The ticketing process, compared to the bunfight that occurred for the initial reunion dates a couple of years ago, has been relatively straightforward this time. You’ll be unsurprised to hear that all forty two European and North American dates have already sold out. It remains unclear whether any more will be pencilled in.

75% off! NordVPN deal!

75% off + 30-day money-back guarantee

A VPN is a great option to enable you to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 75% off the usual price.

How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger

If you want to watch Don't Look Back In Anger, you'll need an active Disney+/Hulu subscription. The latest US and UK prices are below:

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🇺🇸 $9.99 - Disney/Hulu bundle

🇺🇸 $19.99 - Disney/Hulu Premium bundle

🇬🇧 £5.99 - Standard with ads

🇬🇧 £9.99 - Standard

🇬🇧 £14.99 - Premium

Free trial? There's no free trial currently, but look out for special offers throughout the year