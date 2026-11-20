Quiz She Really Going Out With Him?: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #31!
Tenshun! Take our weekend wind-up and put your knowledge of this week's music news to the test
Your name's down and you ARE coming in. Don't miss our weekly run-down of music happenings in quickfire 10-question quiz form!
Each week, we jam in the stories and test whether you – the party faithful – have been paying attention.
Hit that button for this week's hitlist of on-site highlights.
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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