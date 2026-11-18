“It was a great band,” Michael Monroe says. “I can be proud of the fact that we actually did change the music world a little bit. We left our mark.”

Monroe is talking to MusicRadar about Hanoi Rocks, the band he fronted to great acclaim in the early ’80s and for a last hurrah in the 2000s.

Formed in the Finnish capital of Helsinki in 1979, Hanoi Rocks have been cited as a key influence by a host of rock bands, most notably Guns N’ Roses and the Manic Street Preachers.

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In early November 2026 a new Hanoi Rocks box set was released. The Complete Collection 1981-1984 includes the band’s studio albums Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks (1981), Oriental Beat (1982), Self Destruction Blues (also 1982), Back To Mystery City (1983) and Two Steps From The Move (1984), plus a bonus disc of rare and previously unreleased tracks.

This period was the band’s heyday, and Monroe has many stories to share.

“It’s incredible to think of how much work was done in such a short time,” he says. “It was less than five years that the original band was together.”

The original band, as he calls it, was based around himself and guitarist and songwriter Andy McCoy. The classic line-up – as featured on Back To Mystery City and Two Steps From The Move – included guitarist Nasty Suicide, bassist Sami Yaffa and drummer Razzle.

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“We wanted to have a band that had five strong individuals,” Monroe says. “Andy wrote some outstanding material and we worked together as a team really well – the whole chemistry was really exceptional.

“We defied all categories. From punk to calypso to disco to anything – we had no limits. It was a great band and I really think it was something that was needed in rock back then.”

Hanoi Rocks had an extraordinarily diverse set of influences.

“We dug everything from Little Richard to The Rolling Stones to the Ramones and everything in between!” Monroe smiles. “When I met Andy he turned me on to a lot of stuff that I didn’t know, and I turned him onto a lot of stuff he didn’t know. So we liked all kinds of music.

“Andy even had the Saturday Night Fever album, the Bee Gees. That old disco stuff was amazing. The songs were great. Hot Chocolate had that song Heaven Is In The Back Seat Of My Cadillac. That was so cool.”

Hot Chocolate - Heaven Is In The Backseat Of My Cadillac (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Monroe hails Little Richard and Chuck Berry as the godfathers of rock ’n’ roll, and Little Walter as “the best blues harp player of all time”. He says that he and Andy McCoy were fans of reggae artists such as Peter Tosh, Dennis Brown and Bob Marley. And as he fondly remembers it, one of the main soundtracks to Hanoi Rocks’s long tour bus rides was the 1975 album Higher Than High by Motown’s psychedelic soul group The Undisputed Truth.

He recalls: “We bought that record in a secondhand shop because it had this amazing cover – five black people with platinum blonde afros and face makeup kind of like Kiss, and they were floating in space with microphones with neon-yellow cords. That record was the coolest funk.”

Higher Than High - YouTube Watch On

A multi-instrumentalist, Monroe had formal piano lessons as a child but was self-taught on guitar and saxophone.

He says that he and Andy McCoy were tight in the band’s early days. “We had a good connection in the in the beginning.” But even then it was evident that McCoy was something of a control freak.

“I did some writing that I never got credit for,” Monroe claims. “Like on the first album, with the song Cheyenne. There was a part from a different song that I had written that Andy just took and put in there. And then instead of giving me a writing credit, it said on the album: ‘Musical assistance on Cheyenne by Michael Monroe’.”

On the band’s second album, Oriental Beat, Monroe was credited as co-writer on two tracks, Motorvatin’ and Teenangels Outsiders.

The following album, Self Destruction Blues, also released in 1982, was a collection of singles and B-sides.

The band’s classic line-up was completed by the arrival of Razzle on drums before the recording of the 1983 album Back To Mystery City. That album was produced by two former members of celebrated ’70s band Mott The Hoople, drummer Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin and bassist Pete Overend Watts. But while Monroe loved Mott The Hoople, and enjoyed working with Griffin and Watts, his first choice to produce that album was – of all people – Prince.

He recalls: “I loved Prince’s 1999 album, so I told our manager, ‘Let’s get Prince to produce our album.’ I said, ’That would be so cool, so off the wall and so totally, outrageously different.’ So we asked Prince to produce Back To Mystery City. Our manager got in touch with his management. But Prince’s reply was, ‘I don’t produce no white boys!’”

For many Hanoi Rocks fans, Back To Mystery City was the band’s definitive album.

Hanoi Rocks Malibu Beach Nightmare Japan TV 1984 - YouTube Watch On

For Michael Monroe, the peak was the 1984 album Two Steps From The Move, produced by Bob Ezrin, whose impressive track record included all of Alice Cooper’s best work, plus the Kiss classic Destroyer, Lou Reed’s Berlin and Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

It was while Hanoi Rocks were on tour in the US to promote Two Steps From The Move that tragedy struck.

On 8 December 1984, Razzle – real name Nicholas Dingley – was killed in a car crash in Redondo Beach, California. Dingley was the passenger in a sports car driven by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, who was drunk when his vehicle collided with another. Dingley died at the scene; the two occupants of the other car sustained life-changing injuries. Vince Neil escaped unhurt, and after being charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol he served just 30 days in jail.

On the night of the accident, Dingley and other members of Hanoi Rocks had been partying at Neil’s house. Monroe was absent, recuperating from a fractured ankle sustained on stage.

In the wake of this disaster, Hanoi Rocks did not split up immediately. It was in the summer of 1985 that Monroe ended it.

“It was such a crazy time,” Monroe says sadly. “Razzle had died, Sami had left, so it was just me and Nasty and Andy. And it became unbearable because Andy and I never really connected in the same way that we we did in the very beginning of the band. There was totally no connection. I just wanted to make sure that Hanoi Rocks didn’t become a parody of itself. So I walked away.”

Hanoi Rocks - Don't You Ever Leave Me (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Michael Monroe had always believed that Hanoi Rocks could be one of the biggest bands in the world.

As he says now: “If that was to come, I was ready for it. But it was never about the money and the fame for me. It was about art – creating your own thing. I’ve got nothing against making money, but first you got to do it for the right reasons. So maybe we could have become one of the biggest bands in the world, but that wasn’t what I was doing it for. We just wanted to be the best. The coolest.”

As for the bands that have acknowledged the influence of Hanoi Rocks, Monroe has huge respect for one band in particular.

“Guns N' Roses were very cool,” he says. “I think taking influences from someone is great, just like Hanoi did. We took everything from everything! And Guns N’ Roses did it the right way. They got the attitude. They understood what it was about – the street gang, the attitude, the punky, edgy thing, and not giving a shit about the money and the fame.

“Guns N’ Roses’ attitude was just like, ‘Fuck everybody and fuck the world and we're gonna rock like fuck!’ And that was cool.”

In 1989, on Monroe’s solo album Not Fakin’ It, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose sang backups on the standout track Dead, Jail Or Rock ’N’ Roll.

Two years later, on the Guns N’ Roses album Use Your Illusion I, the song Bad Obsession featured Monroe on saxophone and harmonica.

“A lot of bands got influenced by Hanoi,” Monroe says. “Some of them were great. Some of them went for a different aspect – the posing and the hair and the whole cliché of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll.

“To us it was always about the music the songs and performances. And it wasn’t about how many records we sold, because the record sales never really reflected Hanoi’s fame.

“We did something more important – to me, anyway. And that was to leave a legacy.”