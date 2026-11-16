“The Bond theme has been recorded so many times, you wouldn’t want to be the people who do a weaker version of it”: The Flight tell us about composing for the extraordinary James Bond video game, 007 First Light

From the iconic early 1960s James Bond films with Sean Connery to Daniel Craig bowing out of his modern spin on the legendary spy in 2021’s No Time to Die, the British secret agent franchise is one of the globe's most beloved and discussed movie franchises.

Ivor Novello Award-winning composers The Flight – Joe Henson and Alexis Smith – have, like so many of us, grown up with the character. Unlike the rest of us, they were asked to channel their personal history with the films into their sublime score for 007 First Light, 2026’s acclaimed James Bond video game from IO Interactive.

With a nomination at the forthcoming Ivors Composer Awards in the Best Original Video Game Score category for lending the game a big screen feel, it’s the latest in a long line of hugely successful projects for The Flight, who have helmed soundtracks for such acclaimed video games as Horizon Zero Dawn (for which they scooped an Ivor), Alien: Isolation (and its much-anticipated sequel), Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Horizon Forbidden West and many more.

“It was mind-blowing to be part of 007 First Light,” Joe tells us from the duo’s shared Shoreditch studio. “The game has been crafted with so much love and we were really able to show our appreciation for the James Bond series in our soundtrack. We were surprised to discover just how important Bond was to us while working on it.”

007 First Light - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Originally created by novelist Ian Fleming, James Bond has been a mainstay on our screens for more than 60 years and played by a plethora of (typically suave) actors.

While there have been previous video games based on the series of course [Nintendo’s legendary GoldenEye 007 springs to mind, Ed], First Light features an original story that suggests a new space for the character to evolve within. It also featured a brand new theme song, performed by Lana Del Rey (and co-written and produced by Bond's cinematic composer, David Arnold).

“In past interviews, we’ve been asked what franchise we would like to work on and James Bond has always been the answer,” says Alexis.

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“There hadn’t been a Bond game for a long, long time and we didn’t think we’d get asked as Bond has typically been quite orchestral in style. It’s not something you necessarily associate with us, but when Dom Vega [Audio and Missions Director at game developer IO Interactive] approached us, we were amazed and confident enough to deliver our own take on this heritage.”

Alexis working in the pair's Shoreditch studio: “The hardest thing is securing your first project as the first thing you get asked is if you’ve done a game before” (Image credit: The Flight)

Prior to their current guise as in-demand, award-winning composers, both Joe and Alexis enjoyed some music industry success. Joe had been a touring member of nineties dance band The Freestylers, before forming his own group Seventhsun.

Alexis was a producer, programmer and engineer working under the steady eye of Marius de Vries before bonding with Joe after spending time with his band in the studio during the mid-2000s.

“You meet a lot of people in the industry, but there was something there between me and Joe, this connection in our musical approach and personalities,” says Alexis.

“At the time, the idea of the bedroom producer was beginning to take hold. This was exciting and meant we were entering a new chapter in music production, but neither of us wanted to spend the next 20–30 years of our careers on our own in a studio, which partly drew us together too.”

Joe agrees: “We both like being part of something rather than being the thing, kept calling each other about projects, then eventually joined forces. Our agent told us to come up with a name, we chose The Flight and shortly after we began working with Lana Del Rey.”

Over the next few years myriad soundtracks and records have followed; programming for albums by David Bowie and Bjork, scoring hit games and the BAFTA-nominated BBC documentary series Drugsland. What set The Flight apart was their band background. Neither Joe nor Alexis had been trained within a music college or had experience in the classical music world, which video game music supervisors found attractive.

The Flight are a meld of Alexis and Joe's creative instincts: “It’s a combination that gives it The Flight sound” (Image credit: Pip/The Flight)

“We wanted to be like the Chemical Brothers of composing and we saw an opening in the gaming industry,” says Alexis.

“Our first game, Zubo, came from being in touch with someone from EA Bright Light. They wanted to work with a band, this had fallen through so they came to us instead. We did the score, made connections and our workload started to spread out from there.”

For The Flight, one of the biggest shifts in moving to video games was the amount of time that gaming projects demand. Whereas television or artist work would be on and off over the course of a few days, weeks, or sometimes months, a game could fill up their diaries for up to a year.

“I’d been doing freelance work on other people’s records, a day here, a week there, a month over there,” says Alexis. “That’s great when you’re young, but when you get into your 30s, you want more stability, so it was really gratifying to have this new working structure in place.”

In the first game, the duo met Lydia Andrew at EA Bright Light. She subsequently left her role, went to Ubisoft and this led to more opportunities opening up.

“Although the games industry can appear secretive, it is all about personal relationships, even more so than TV or music,” says Alexis. “The hardest thing is securing your first project as the first thing you get asked is if you’ve done a game before. These are big projects with a lot of money invested in them, they want people who know what they are doing. It means there is a lot of trust involved so personal relationships are really important.”

It was via such a connection that 007 First Light came to them. The pair had previously met Dom Vega, who contacted them online about a new project. It turned out to be a dream project - a James Bond video game.

“We were so pleased to be part of it,” says Alexis. “With Bond, the reason it’s so successful as a franchise is how it keeps refreshing and modernising. Not only in the films but in the music too, there are always current-sounding songs and composers which have explored various genres. Bond and its music has already been in many places and this gave us the licence to embrace different sounds too.”

007 First Light Original Soundtrack – Born of Fire - YouTube Watch On

“There’s always a thread that runs through the films and soundtracks but there are also plenty of different styles too,” adds Joe. “That’s what I think has prolonged its longevity and we wanted to add to this by providing our take, doing this tastefully but also bringing it into the present day.”

Beyond their new original compositions (such as the exceptional Born of Fire and the joyous Earn the Number) the almost 20 hours of potential gameplay in 007 First Light demanded that the pair embrace different musical styles to match players' progress through various countries and regions.

The soundtrack for each chapter moves between interactive electronic music, synthesizers, and modern action beats with traditional orchestral brass and strings.

“The different locations provide a nice way of organising the music,” Alexis says. “We wrote a suite for Slovakia, Vietnam, we wrote a suite for Iceland too at the beginning. We wanted to highlight the character’s progression as the game has all these different phases.”

Joe and Alexis have built up an enviable stash of hardware and equipment. Joe has a collection of bass guitars including a Hofner while Alexis has plenty of vintage synths including a Juno–60, a Prophet VS and an ARP.

“I love old synths but I don’t buy them anymore as they are so expensive and hard to get hold of,” laughs Alexis. “I made my purchases in the late 90s and early 2000s, then as soon as eBay came along, it took all the fun out of it. Now it’s all about my Mac and Logic - without them I wouldn’t have a career.”

Alexis rustling up a new idea: "The music has to do the job” (Image credit: The Flight)

They occasionally work on hardware as instrumentation and effects units make them behave in different ways. They also choose boutique plugin companies too, including Aaron Venture.

“We found a brass sample library for Bond called Infinite Brass from the company,” says Joe. “Which was great as we struggled to find a brass sound at the start. Then we also went to Abbey Road and recorded the brass there. That was genuinely awesome, everyone in the room shed a secret tear when we touched on the main motif.”

The pair also felt some pressure about their recording of the James Bond Theme, a piece of music originally written by composer Monty Norman that has been revisited on multiple occasions.

“We wanted to record the brass and strings properly, this makes you realise how serious it is and makes you feel more confident,” says Alexis. “We are good at programming, but knowing you’re going to get to do this gives you an extra oomph. The Bond theme has been recorded so many times, you wouldn’t want to be the people who do a weaker version of it.”

007 First Light Original Soundtrack – Earn The Number - YouTube Watch On

“I loved Abbey Road,” Joe continues. “After the prologue, the character goes on a mission and it’s always one of my favourite parts of the film. It was an important confidence-building moment which told us our process was working.”

“When you start the game, he’s not yet 007, so we held back on the theme for as long as we could, teasing it when we felt like we had to.”

The Flight alongside Dominic Vega and the team at Abbey Road: “The Bond theme has been recorded so many times, you wouldn’t want to be the people who do a weaker version of it” (Image credit: The Flight/Abbey Road)

The pair’s CV speaks for itself in terms of success and is based on a constantly evolving creative approach, from using Logic as a tape machine to coming up with individual parts.

“Every piece we do we’ve both worked on, sometimes one might be more Joe than me - but it’s a combination that gives it The Flight sound,” says Alexis.

“We used to be in one room all the time but the more we’ve progressed and the size, we sometimes don’t have time to work like this,” Joe says. “After spending years in the same room, we understand each other, we know what the other would do.”

As every score, soundtrack, film or game has different needs, the uniqueness of each project gives the pair the space to flex multiple creative muscles around their compositional approach.

“When we did Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was set in ancient Greece, one of the pillars of the game was working with a small ensemble,” says Alexis. “When we did Alien Isolation, it’s much more about an atonal avant-garde soundscape, it’s not about sitting down and playing an instrument. So every project has exciting challenges and opportunities for us.”

The Flight's schedule is fully booked for the next few years: “We know what we’re doing now and we love it” (Image credit: The Flight)

With 007 First Light, there was a surprising amount of pressure around enhancing the Bond franchise. But as composers with experience of working with some of the biggest gaming brands around, it’s a weight they have grown accustomed to carrying.

“We’ve done these big games with huge budgets that are very important for the companies that are working on them,” says Alexis. "The music – which they can’t keep in house – has to do the job. If this kind of work had come at the beginning of our careers, it might have been too much, but we know what we’re doing now and we love it.”

Find out more about The Flight over at their official website.