I Gotta Get Thru Quiz: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #30!
Round off your week with our 10-question recap of this week's hottest music news
Wow. Quiz of the Week is 30 weeks young. And to celebrate we're going to do what we do best.
And that's put 10 fiendish and (hopefully) fun questions your way, in order to test whether you've been paying attention to this week's music news.
Brain on? Hit that button!
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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