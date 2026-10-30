Quiz this love? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #28!

Another week bites the dust and that can only mean one thing… It's time for our run-down of red-hot music happenings in 10-question quiz form!

Each week, we dive through our back catalogue and pick out our greatest hits from the last seven days of MusicRadar.

Our quick quizzy recap will soon get you up to speed on who's rocking what, where and why.

Hit that play button and start the party!

Want even more quizzy action? Try our last bunch of weekly quizzes for size:

Quiz of the week 27

Quiz of the week 26

Quiz of the week 25

Quiz of the week 24

Quiz of the week 23