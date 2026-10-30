Quiz this love? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #28!
Wind down for the weekend with our brain-frying 10 quick quiz questions on this week's hottest music news
Another week bites the dust and that can only mean one thing… It's time for our run-down of red-hot music happenings in 10-question quiz form!
Each week, we dive through our back catalogue and pick out our greatest hits from the last seven days of MusicRadar.
Our quick quizzy recap will soon get you up to speed on who's rocking what, where and why.
Hit that play button and start the party!
Want even more quizzy action? Try our last bunch of weekly quizzes for size:
Quiz of the week 27
Quiz of the week 26
Quiz of the week 25
Quiz of the week 24
Quiz of the week 23
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.