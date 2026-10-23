Solid Gold Quizzy Action: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #27!
We spin back this week's hottest music news and put you to the test with 10 quickfire questions
It's Quiz of the Week time again!
At the end of each week we take a look back, pluck out 10 of our favourite stories from the week, then run them past you in multiple choice form.
There's new gear, outrageous quotes, and needless kerfuffle to contemplate this week.
So have you got what it takes to earn that perfect ten?
Hit that button!
Want even more quizzy action? Try our last bunch of weekly quizzes for size:
Quiz of the week 26
Quiz of the week 25
Quiz of the week 24
Quiz of the week 23
Quiz of the week 22
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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