Solid Gold Quizzy Action: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #27!

It's Quiz of the Week time again!

At the end of each week we take a look back, pluck out 10 of our favourite stories from the week, then run them past you in multiple choice form.

There's new gear, outrageous quotes, and needless kerfuffle to contemplate this week.

So have you got what it takes to earn that perfect ten?

Hit that button!

Want even more quizzy action? Try our last bunch of weekly quizzes for size:

Quiz of the week 26

Quiz of the week 25

Quiz of the week 24

Quiz of the week 23

Quiz of the week 22