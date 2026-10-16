What's going on? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #26!
Put your musical mind to the test with our quick 10-question quiz on this week's hottest music news
The weekend is very nearly here, but there's one last thing we need you to do… And that's prove that you've been all over this week's music news.
At the close of every week we devise 10 fiendish and fun questions to test whether you've been paying attention. Or not…
So Are You Going To Go Our Way?
Then hit that button!
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.