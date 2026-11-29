We are living in a real golden age of accessible electronic music gear. There’s a real abundance of great hardware around right now that is not only affordable, but offers a shallow enough learning curve to act as a perfect point of entry for beginners taking their first steps in production.

Take Akai’s intuitive, back-to-basics MPC Sample, for example, or Roland’s various pocket-sized recreations of its vintage hardware, or the recent domination of the dirty-cheap and endlessly-hackable FM-1 synth. For my money though, the best device occupying that cheap-but-useful space is Ableton’s standalone sampler/synth/sequencer Move.

I’ll be honest, it took me a little while to properly come around to Move – I was initially thrown a little by its apparent simplicity – but it’s now probably the most used device in my studio (partially because it sits on my desk next to where I work, giving me something to noodle on as I’m reading emails.)

What I love about Move is that it can be genuinely useful for electronic music makers at a variety of skill and experience levels.

For beginners, its scale-locked playing grid, macro controlled synths, premade drum kits and MIDI capture workflow all make it incredibly easy to experiment with beats, melodies and basslines – even if you don’t really know the fundamental theory behind what you’re doing. I’ve taught my six- and nine-year-old kids to make basic beats on it with minimal guidance.

It’s not a device that is going to lose its usefulness as you get more advanced in your production skills though. For more experienced producers, the most useful thing about Move is how well it integrates with Live. Use it as a sketch pad for ideas, or sample into its audio, USB or mic inputs and then send those sounds and ideas wirelessly into the DAW using Ableton Cloud.

Ableton Move review & developer interview: Is it a must-have Live accessory? - YouTube Watch On

There are a couple of caveats worth bearing in mind for the Move curious. For one thing, while it’s not entirely useless without Ableton Live, you really need to be using the DAW to get the most out of Move. It’s also worth noting that Move’s workflow is heavily based on Ableton’s iOS app Note, so it might be worth taking that for a spin before taking the plunge.

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In short though, if you asked me to recommend a simple entry point for those looking to get into making electronic music, the combination of Move and Live is the hardware/software combination I’d suggest. You’ve got an easy and intuitive device that will let you start sketching ideas straight away, but there’s enough depth and usefulness to scale up as your skills become more ‘pro’.

That’s what makes the current Cyber Monday deals on Move easy to recommend. For those completely new to electronic music making, Thomann (UK/Europe) and Sweetwater (US) have great combo deals on the Move hardware and Live Standard, which will give you a complete hardware and software toolkit.

If you already own a version of Live, Ableton itself has a 20% off deal on its full range, that puts Move at one of the cheapest price I’ve seen since launch. The brand is also offering deals on each version of Live, along with it’s bigger hardware device, Push.