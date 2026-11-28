With more gear and software on the market than ever before, musicians and producers are spoilt for choice in 2026 – especially when it comes to picking a DAW.

My DAW of choice is Ableton Live, a widely beloved piece of music-making software that's earned a devoted following among bedroom beatmakers and pro producers alike over its two-decade history. I made the switch from Logic Pro a couple of years ago, and I haven't looked back since. (Sorry, Apple.)

If you're looking for an excuse to enter the world of Live, today's the day to do it, with 20% off all three editions over at Ableton's website for the company's Black Friday sale and a discount of $150 on the top-tier edition, Live Suite.

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What's more, everyone that makes a purchase this Cyber Weekend will receive a free upgrade to Live 13 (which is now available in public beta) when it's released next year, so you won't miss out on the bundle of exciting new features that the update is set to bring.

Save 20% ($150) Ableton Live 12 Suite: was $749 now $599 at ableton.com Suite is the top-tier version of Ableton Live, giving you access to all 20 of Live's software instruments, 58 audio effects and 71GB of additional content. Highlights that you won't find in Standard or Intro include the superb stock Wavetable synth and saturation powerhouse Roar, and when Live 13 drops, you'll get a free copy of Melodyne Essential, the industry-standard polyphonic pitch editor and ARA plugin.

Save 20% ($70) Ableton Live 12 Standard: was $349 now $279 at ableton.com A step down from Suite, Live's Standard edition nonetheless brings you pretty much everything a music-maker could possibly need from a DAW. If money's no object, Suite is certainly worth the asking price, but the extra synths, effects and features it offers are just a bonus. For just over $300, Standard represents excellent value - and if you end up deciding you can't do without Suite's additional tools and content, you can always upgrade for a discount.

Save 20% ($20) Ableton Live 12 Intro: was $99 now $79 at ableton.com If you're intrigued by Ableton but not prepared to fork out for Suite or Standard, Intro gives you access to Live's most essential features at a price that's far easier to stomach. There's a surprising amount on offer in this stripped-down version, including Drift, a user-friendly virtual analogue soft synth, and a generous selection of 27 audio effects that covers all the usual bases, from creative sound-manglers to precision mixing tools.

Live has become broadly popular with electronic musicians for dozens of reasons: the super intuitive, jam-inspiring workflow of its clip-based Session View, the strength and variety of its ever-growing catalogue of bundled instruments and effects, and the endless expandability provided by both Max for Live and the newly-implemented Extensions feature, which let users build their own devices and customize the DAW's workflow. That's barely even scratching the surface: check out our review of Live 12 if you need a little more persuasion.

And though it's well-suited to electronic music-making and live performance, Live's capabilities have grown significantly in recent years. These days, it'd make a suitable DAW for just about any kind of musician or producer, whether you're recording an Irish folk band, making industrial techno from Splice loops, finger-drumming lo-fi hip-hop beats, or doing all three at the same time. (We'd like to hear that, actually.)

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