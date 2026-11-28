This Black Friday M-Vave FM-1 deal means that you can get 2026’s most-talked-about synth cheaper than ever
Play DX7 style sounds out of the box, then explore a whole world of alternative firmware options for free
It might not, technically speaking, be the best synth of 2026, but M-Vave’s FM-1 is most certainly the buzziest. Out of the box, it’s a 6-operator FM synth in the vein of the classic Yamaha DX7 (you can even load its presets), but the real fun comes when you start loading up the many free and open-source alternatives firmwares that have been released over the past few months.
The scene really has exploded: you can turn your FM-1 into everything from a groovebox to an ambient music generator. There are various classic synth emulations – Minimoogs and Oberheim OBs are covered off, for example – and also, somewhat remarkably, an official Serum-like synth from Xfer Records called Shrub.
What’s helped to make the FM-1 go stratospheric, of course, is its price. Already extremely affordable, it can be picked up cheaper than ever this Black Friday: for just $44 at Walmart.
You've seen it all over YouTube, and now it's time to get in on the FM-1 action yourself. For just $44, you get a 6-operator FM synth, but start exploring all of the alternative firmware options and you'll quickly realise that there's far more to this little machine than meets the eye...
As we type, only the black version is available at this price, though the striking green model can be had for just a dollar or so more.
Thanks to its 27-note silicone keyboard, built-in speaker and rechargeable battery the FM-1 is truly portable, but it doesn’t have to exist on its own. It supports multiple MIDI connections – over 3.5mm jack from a standalone controller or via USB or Bluetooth if you’re using a PC, Mac, iOS or Android device – and there’s a 3.5mm audio output so that you can connect headphones or plug in to a mixer, audio interface or speaker system.
At this price, the FM-1 really is a no-brainer purchase, but if you’re still not convinced, you cah check outs its stock firmware and all the other options on the fm1-emu, which lets you browse and play the whole lot in your browser.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.