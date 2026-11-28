It might not, technically speaking, be the best synth of 2026, but M-Vave’s FM-1 is most certainly the buzziest. Out of the box, it’s a 6-operator FM synth in the vein of the classic Yamaha DX7 (you can even load its presets), but the real fun comes when you start loading up the many free and open-source alternatives firmwares that have been released over the past few months.

The scene really has exploded: you can turn your FM-1 into everything from a groovebox to an ambient music generator. There are various classic synth emulations – Minimoogs and Oberheim OBs are covered off, for example – and also, somewhat remarkably, an official Serum-like synth from Xfer Records called Shrub.

What’s helped to make the FM-1 go stratospheric, of course, is its price. Already extremely affordable, it can be picked up cheaper than ever this Black Friday: for just $44 at Walmart.

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Save 10% ($5) M-Vave FM-1: was $49 now $44 at Walmart You've seen it all over YouTube, and now it's time to get in on the FM-1 action yourself. For just $44, you get a 6-operator FM synth, but start exploring all of the alternative firmware options and you'll quickly realise that there's far more to this little machine than meets the eye...

As we type, only the black version is available at this price, though the striking green model can be had for just a dollar or so more.

Thanks to its 27-note silicone keyboard, built-in speaker and rechargeable battery the FM-1 is truly portable, but it doesn’t have to exist on its own. It supports multiple MIDI connections – over 3.5mm jack from a standalone controller or via USB or Bluetooth if you’re using a PC, Mac, iOS or Android device – and there’s a 3.5mm audio output so that you can connect headphones or plug in to a mixer, audio interface or speaker system.

At this price, the FM-1 really is a no-brainer purchase, but if you’re still not convinced, you cah check outs its stock firmware and all the other options on the fm1-emu, which lets you browse and play the whole lot in your browser.